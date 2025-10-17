How a long-lost love note to Kirriemuir has connected J M Barrie and Bon Scott after 95 years

A priceless piece of Angus history has come home to Kirriemuir after a 95-year journey across the globe linking Peter Pan creator JM Barrie and rock legend Bon Scott.

The artefact is a thank you note penned by Barrie on his return to London from the June 1930 ceremony which saw him receive the Freedom of his home town.

In his letter to the Provost of Kirrie, the playwright says the celebration was “one of the best days of my life”.

It is now back in local hands after almost a century and a trip to New Zealand.

Astonishingly, the letter from June 11 1930, was found tucked inside a book about Barrie by a cousin of Kirrie rock god Bon Scott, the one-time frontman of AC/DC.

JM Barrie letter returned to Kirriemuir by Bon Scott relatives

Despite its age, the note remains in pristine condition.

Its discovery has thrilled Kirrie historian David Orr.

But he admits the story of its flight across the world is a mystery which could grace the pages of a Barrie fairytale.

“Bon had cousins in Australia and New Zealand after his family emigrated there when he was a wee lad,” said David.

“A cousin in New Zealand passed away and the family contacted me to say they had some things that might be of interest.”

Those included a book on Barrie by Kirrie author Sandra Affleck. And folded inside was the famous writer’s thank you.

Barrie sent it from his Adelphi Terrace House in The Strand, London.

It read:

“My dear Provost,

Here I am back in London again, and my first thought is to send a warm message of thanks to all in Kirriemuir who treated me so nobly on Saturday, first and foremost among them being yourself and magistrates and Town Council. I shall ever be grateful for you own words, and as for the arrangements I cannot conceive anything better carried out.

The casket has been already seen by a number who are unanimously acclaiming it a beauty. You gave me certainly one of the best days of my life.

Yours Very Sincerely

J.M. Barrie”

David added: “It’s in amazing condition after 95 years.

“But the exact story of how it got there is anyone’s guess.

“I’m not sure the Scott family knew just how significant it is in the history of Kirriemuir.

“And to tie these two famous sons together in this way is just remarkable.”

Letter joins J M Barrie casket and scroll

The casket mentioned in Barrie’s note was a handmade silver and enamel box gifted to him during the freeman ceremony.

In 2013, it also returned to Kirrie. It was bought for £7,200 after unexpectedly appearing for auction in Somerset.

The casket, and freedom scroll, were displayed in Kirriemuir’s Gateway to the Glens museum until it closed in 2023.

But locals are working on plans to take over the old Town House from Angus Council.

“We still have a bit of work to do on that,” said David.

“But the casket, scroll and now the letter are all back together again.

“It would be amazing to see those displayed together.”