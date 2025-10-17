How a long-lost love note to Kirriemuir has connected J M Barrie and Bon Scott after 95 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How a long-lost love note to Kirriemuir has connected J M Barrie and Bon Scott after 95 years

A letter penned by the Peter Pan author in 1930 remarkably found its way to New Zealand relatives of the Angus town’s famous rock star son.

By Graham Brown
Kirriemuir historian David Orr with the Barrie note at the Peter Pan statue in Kirrie town centre. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
A priceless piece of Angus history has come home to Kirriemuir after a 95-year journey across the globe linking Peter Pan creator JM Barrie and rock legend Bon Scott.

The artefact is a thank you note penned by Barrie on his return to London from the June 1930 ceremony which saw him receive the Freedom of his home town.

In his letter to the Provost of Kirrie, the playwright says the celebration was “one of the best days of my life”.

JM Barrie at opening of the Barrie pavilion in 1930.
Sir James M Barrie at the opening of the pavilion he gifted to Kirrie on the day he received the Freedom of the town in June 1930.

It is now back in local hands after almost a century and a trip to New Zealand.

Astonishingly, the letter from June 11 1930, was found tucked inside a book about Barrie by a cousin of Kirrie rock god Bon Scott, the one-time frontman of AC/DC.

JM Barrie letter returned to Kirriemuir by Bon Scott relatives

Despite its age, the note remains in pristine condition.

Its discovery has thrilled Kirrie historian David Orr.

But he admits the story of its flight across the world is a mystery which could grace the pages of a Barrie fairytale.

“Bon had cousins in Australia and New Zealand after his family emigrated there when he was a wee lad,” said David.

“A cousin in New Zealand passed away and the family contacted me to say they had some things that might be of interest.”

Those included a book on Barrie by Kirrie author Sandra Affleck. And folded inside was the famous writer’s thank you.

Barrie sent it from his Adelphi Terrace House in The Strand, London.

It read:

“My dear Provost,

 Here I am back in London again, and my first thought is to send a warm message of thanks to all in Kirriemuir who treated me so nobly on Saturday, first and foremost among them being yourself and magistrates and Town Council. I shall ever be grateful for you own words, and as for the arrangements I cannot conceive anything better carried out.

The casket has been already seen by a number who are unanimously acclaiming it a beauty. You gave me certainly one of the best days of my life.

Yours Very Sincerely

 J.M. Barrie”

David added: “It’s in amazing condition after 95 years.

“But the exact story of how it got there is anyone’s guess.

“I’m not sure the Scott family knew just how significant it is in the history of Kirriemuir.

“And to tie these two famous sons together in this way is just remarkable.”

Letter joins J M Barrie casket and scroll

The casket mentioned in Barrie’s note was a handmade silver and enamel box gifted to him during the freeman ceremony.

In 2013, it also returned to Kirrie. It was bought for £7,200 after unexpectedly appearing for auction in Somerset.

The casket, and freedom scroll, were displayed in Kirriemuir’s Gateway to the Glens museum until it closed in 2023.

The Barrie Casket presented to JM Barrie by the citizens of Kirriemuir in June 1930.

But locals are working on plans to take over the old Town House from Angus Council.

“We still have a bit of work to do on that,” said David.

“But the casket, scroll and now the letter are all back together again.

“It would be amazing to see those displayed together.”

