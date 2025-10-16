Rosyth woman ‘heartbroken’ as hedgehog dies after fire at rescue centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rosyth woman ‘heartbroken’ as hedgehog dies after fire at rescue centre

Nadia Al-Dujaili of Forth Hedgehog Hospital watched as huge flames took hold of one of her sheds on Wednesday night.

By Ellidh Aitken
Nadia Al-Dujaili, who runs The Forth Hedgehog Hospital, at her home in Rosyth.
Nadia Al-Dujaili, who runs The Forth Hedgehog Hospital, at her home in Rosyth last year. Image: Andrew Cawley

A Rosyth woman says she is heartbroken after a fire at her hedgehog rescue centre killed one of the animals.

Nadia Al-Dujaili, who runs Forth Hedgehog Hospital from her home on Middlebank Street, watched as huge flames took hold of one of her sheds housing the animals on Wednesday night.

The 40-year-old says she was so scared for the poorly hedgehogs inside that she wanted to run into the blaze herself to save them.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in just minutes, and the 26 animals inside escaped unharmed.

However, this morning, a hedgehog was found badly burned in the rubble left behind.

The animal has since died.

Earlier today, Nadia told The Courier: “This morning, a member of the public came running and said there was a hedgehog alive in the rubble.

“He’s now in intensive care and is getting treatment for burns. It is touch-and-go.

“It can be a difficult recovery from burns, if he survives.

A hedgehog has been left badly burned. Image: Nadia Al-Dujaili

“He is in shock just now and is hardly breathing, but he’s warming up nicely and will be put on a drip, then go to the vet for a full assessment.

“We do have success with burn victims. They need pain relief, but they are long-term residents because the spines need to grow back.

“That does take a long time.

“We are looking at probably a year for these to come back, but I will need to wait and see.”

The damage to the shed, which housed 26 hedgehogs. Image: Forth Hedgehog Hospital

Nadia added: “I am heartbroken, really. I put my heart and soul into this place, and it is really defeating and demoralising.

“I feel really downhearted, and it is depressing me that people can do this and not care and get away with it.

“People don’t see that this isn’t just a wee fire, it has a big effect.”

Nadia fears she may have to replace the shed, which was bought after a fundraiser, at a cost to the charity.

She also faces vet bills for the injured hedgehog, and any who may be suffering from smoke inhalation.

Shed fire ‘final straw’ for Rosyth hedgehog hospital owner

Nadia says the incident has left her desperate to find a new home for her hedgehog hospital.

She said: “I already felt at risk here because of all the flooding in Rosyth.

“The rescue gets flooded, and the sheds have needed to be replaced before.

“I am on the lookout for new premises, and this is the final straw.

“I want a place in the country where I will be far away from stuff like this.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one appliance from Dunfermline was called to the incident at 7.40pm on Wednesday and spent just under an hour at the scene.

The Courier has contacted Police Scotland for comment.

