Rosyth woman ‘heartbroken’ as hedgehog dies after fire at rescue centre

A Rosyth woman says she is heartbroken after a fire at her hedgehog rescue centre killed one of the animals.

Nadia Al-Dujaili, who runs Forth Hedgehog Hospital from her home on Middlebank Street, watched as huge flames took hold of one of her sheds housing the animals on Wednesday night.

The 40-year-old says she was so scared for the poorly hedgehogs inside that she wanted to run into the blaze herself to save them.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in just minutes, and the 26 animals inside escaped unharmed.

However, this morning, a hedgehog was found badly burned in the rubble left behind.

The animal has since died.

Earlier today, Nadia told The Courier: “This morning, a member of the public came running and said there was a hedgehog alive in the rubble.

“He’s now in intensive care and is getting treatment for burns. It is touch-and-go.

“It can be a difficult recovery from burns, if he survives.

“He is in shock just now and is hardly breathing, but he’s warming up nicely and will be put on a drip, then go to the vet for a full assessment.

“We do have success with burn victims. They need pain relief, but they are long-term residents because the spines need to grow back.

“That does take a long time.

“We are looking at probably a year for these to come back, but I will need to wait and see.”

Nadia added: “I am heartbroken, really. I put my heart and soul into this place, and it is really defeating and demoralising.

“I feel really downhearted, and it is depressing me that people can do this and not care and get away with it.

“People don’t see that this isn’t just a wee fire, it has a big effect.”

Nadia fears she may have to replace the shed, which was bought after a fundraiser, at a cost to the charity.

She also faces vet bills for the injured hedgehog, and any who may be suffering from smoke inhalation.

Shed fire ‘final straw’ for Rosyth hedgehog hospital owner

Nadia says the incident has left her desperate to find a new home for her hedgehog hospital.

She said: “I already felt at risk here because of all the flooding in Rosyth.

“The rescue gets flooded, and the sheds have needed to be replaced before.

“I am on the lookout for new premises, and this is the final straw.

“I want a place in the country where I will be far away from stuff like this.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one appliance from Dunfermline was called to the incident at 7.40pm on Wednesday and spent just under an hour at the scene.

The Courier has contacted Police Scotland for comment.