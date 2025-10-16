Halloween murals painted on Dundee fancy dress shop to deter graffiti vandals

A Dundee fancy dress shop owner has had Halloween murals painted to deter vandals from spraying graffiti on his walls.

David Farry, who runs Yvonne’s Fancy Dress on Seagate, first shared his concerns over the mess last year.

Having seen his windows covered in blue paint, he feared the city centre faced a “huge problem” with anti-social behaviour.

More than a year later, David has enlisted the help of street artist Symon ‘Syke’ Mathieson to redecorate his walls.

He said: “It’s really a general problem with the whole street and the whole city centre.

“Peter Street used to have a police camera on it, but they took it away.

“Since then, there’s graffiti on the tunnel and all the beautiful stonework.

“Marks and Spencer shutting is a problem because they’ve graffitied on there.

“The hardware shop next door to us is closed, so, again, they’ve graffitied on his shutters.

“The closed shops at the top of the street have either graffiti on them or their windows are smashed.”

David feels that a lack of presence in the city centre is contributing to the damage.

He said: “You’re on Murraygate and you look at it, it’s just a mess.

“If you were a tourist coming off a cruise ship or just someone visiting to see the V&A, it looks a mess. It’s pretty bad and it’s just a bit depressing.”

David mentioned that a lot of his customers are older and have been put off visiting because of the behaviour.

He said: “If it doesn’t get cleaned off or painted off immediately, it just emboldens them and it gets worse.

“If you don’t cover up a little doodle, then suddenly it’s a bigger doodle.

“Then it’s a bigger tag and then there’s about 10 different people writing their names beside where the other person has written their name.

“If you cover it up and it’s not any fun for them, then they stop.

“If you let it lie there, then it just emboldens them, makes them want to do it more.”

David thinks Syke’s work could help bring an end to the graffiti vandals.

“We first saw him on Facebook. He’s done a couple of things for us and has been really helpful.

“I think it makes our section look nicer, it’s just not a mess.

“We’ve got wings on one section and we’re about to put Dundee on another section. People stop and take photos with it.

“It’s something attractive as opposed to the problem. If you just walk 10 yards up the street, you’ll see it’s like a world of difference.”