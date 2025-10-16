Halloween murals painted on Dundee fancy dress shop to deter graffiti vandals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Halloween murals painted on Dundee fancy dress shop to deter graffiti vandals

Yvonne's Fancy Dress owner David Farry continues to see his shop vandalised.

By Ben MacDonald
Yvonne's Fancy Dress owner David Farry is concerned about the continued vandalism on Seagate.
David Farry has had his walls redecorated to deter graffiti artists. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Dundee fancy dress shop owner has had Halloween murals painted to deter vandals from spraying graffiti on his walls.

David Farry, who runs Yvonne’s Fancy Dress on Seagate, first shared his concerns over the mess last year.

Having seen his windows covered in blue paint, he feared the city centre faced a “huge problem” with anti-social behaviour.

More than a year later, David has enlisted the help of street artist Symon ‘Syke’ Mathieson to redecorate his walls.

He said: “It’s really a general problem with the whole street and the whole city centre.

“Peter Street used to have a police camera on it, but they took it away.

“Since then, there’s graffiti on the tunnel and all the beautiful stonework.

“Marks and Spencer shutting is a problem because they’ve graffitied on there.

“The hardware shop next door to us is closed, so, again, they’ve graffitied on his shutters.

“The closed shops at the top of the street have either graffiti on them or their windows are smashed.”

The nearby tunnel on Peter Street has seen a growth in vandalism. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Doors at the former Marks and Spencer building have also been targeted. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

David feels that a lack of presence in the city centre is contributing to the damage.

He said: “You’re on Murraygate and you look at it, it’s just a mess.

“If you were a tourist coming off a cruise ship or just someone visiting to see the V&A, it looks a mess. It’s pretty bad and it’s just a bit depressing.”

Dundee fancy dress shop owner covers graffiti with Halloween murals

David mentioned that a lot of his customers are older and have been put off visiting because of the behaviour.

He said: “If it doesn’t get cleaned off or painted off immediately, it just emboldens them and it gets worse.

“If you don’t cover up a little doodle, then suddenly it’s a bigger doodle.

“Then it’s a bigger tag and then there’s about 10 different people writing their names beside where the other person has written their name.

“If you cover it up and it’s not any fun for them, then they stop.

“If you let it lie there, then it just emboldens them, makes them want to do it more.”

Symon ‘Syke’ Mathieson covers up graffiti on the shop. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Visitors stop and take pictures of the new art. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

David thinks Syke’s work could help bring an end to the graffiti vandals.

“We first saw him on Facebook. He’s done a couple of things for us and has been really helpful.

“I think it makes our section look nicer, it’s just not a mess.

“We’ve got wings on one section and we’re about to put Dundee on another section. People stop and take photos with it.

“It’s something attractive as opposed to the problem. If you just walk 10 yards up the street, you’ll see it’s like a world of difference.”

