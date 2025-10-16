First-year Stirling University student found dead

A student has been found dead at University of Stirling accommodation.

Police were called to John Forty’s Court in Stirling on October 8 after receiving a report that a woman had died.

She has been named as Melissa Young, a first-year student who was studying paramedic science.

There are no suspicious circumstances.

Stirling University student Melissa Young will be ‘deeply missed’

Brig, Stirling’s student newspaper, reported that the university said it was “saddened” by the news in an internal notice that had been issued to students and staff.

The notice read: “We know that this is an extremely difficult time for those who knew Melissa personally, and our priority now is to ensure that students and staff affected by Melissa’s death are supported.”

Professor Jayne Donaldson, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and Sport at Stirling University, said: “We are extremely saddened to learn of the death of our student Melissa Young.

“Melissa was a first-year paramedic science student, and she will be deeply missed by her fellow students, tutors and the wider university community.

“We share our condolences with Melissa’s family and friends at such a difficult time, and they are at the forefront of our thoughts.

“We continue to be in contact with Melissa’s family and with Police Scotland.

“Our priority is to ensure that students, staff and Melissa’s family are fully supported.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.50pm on Wednesday 8 October, 2025, police received a report a woman had died in John Forty’s Court in Stirling.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

