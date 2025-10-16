First-year Stirling University student found dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First-year Stirling University student found dead

Melissa Young will be "deeply missed".

By Isla Glen
John Forty's Court in Stirling.
John Forty's Court in Stirling. Image: Google Street View

A student has been found dead at University of Stirling accommodation.

Police were called to John Forty’s Court in Stirling on October 8 after receiving a report that a woman had died.

She has been named as Melissa Young, a first-year student who was studying paramedic science.

There are no suspicious circumstances.

Stirling University student Melissa Young will be ‘deeply missed’

Brig, Stirling’s student newspaper, reported that the university said it was “saddened” by the news in an internal notice that had been issued to students and staff.

The notice read: “We know that this is an extremely difficult time for those who knew Melissa personally, and our priority now is to ensure that students and staff affected by Melissa’s death are supported.”

Professor Jayne Donaldson, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and Sport at Stirling University, said: “We are extremely saddened to learn of the death of our student Melissa Young.

The Stirling University campus. Image: Eve Conroy / DC Thomson

“Melissa was a first-year paramedic science student, and she will be deeply missed by her fellow students, tutors and the wider university community.

“We share our condolences with Melissa’s family and friends at such a difficult time, and they are at the forefront of our thoughts.

“We continue to be in contact with Melissa’s family and with Police Scotland.

“Our priority is to ensure that students, staff and Melissa’s family are fully supported.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.50pm on Wednesday 8 October, 2025, police received a report a woman had died in John Forty’s Court in Stirling.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

