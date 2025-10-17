Broughty Ferry cocktail bar refusal set for review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry cocktail bar refusal set for review

Proposals to transform the former Royal Bank of Scotland building on Brook Street first emerged earlier this year.

By Laura Devlin
'Vault' cocktail bar planned for Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.
'Vault' is planned for Brook Street. Image: Wilson/Paul

Councillors are set to review a decision to refuse planning permission for a new cocktail bar in Broughty Ferry.

The bank shut in November 2023, with RBS blaming a reduction in footfall.

A planning application was subsequently lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to transform the vacant premises.

The proposed bar is inspired by the historical speakeasys in London
The proposed bar is inspired by the historical speakeasys in London. Image: Wilson/Paul.

Named ‘Vault’, the plan was for the premises to emulate London’s speakeasy bars.

It would have offered “a wide range of bespoke cocktails, both alcoholic
and non-alcoholic”.

Graham Bradley, who owns Dundee’s Craigie Bar, is behind the proposals.

But council officers decided to refuse permission for the development saying it did not conform with Dundee’s local development plan.

This is the framework which guides development across Dundee up to 2029.

Refusal decision to be reviewed

Now, the council’s local review body will examine the decision when they meet next week.

The committee is made up of three Dundee councillors and has the power to overturn the decision of officers.

Documents provided to councillors ahead of the meeting detail 14 objections were submitted against the application. This includes two petitions with six and nine valid signatures each.

Images of the proposed cocktail bar
Images of the proposed cocktail bar. Image: Wilson/Paul.

One objector wrote to the council to say “screaming, shouting, laughing and music” coming from the cocktail bar would “ruin” their quality of life.

Another wrote that the addition of new pub would bring “more anti-social behaviour” to the area, including “urinating, vomiting, defecting and drug use”.

Several objectors also raised concerns there already were too many pubs in the area – with one adding “enough is enough”.

Letters of support also submitted

However, a number of letters offering support to the cocktail bar plans were also submitted to Dundee City Council.

One person wrote: “I think this proposal would be a welcome addition to this already vibrant area and I am pleased to support a local business rather than a chain.”

Another added: “A cocktail bar is vastly different to a pub. I want to see Broughty Ferry continue to thrive and attract visitors to our lovely area.”

The local review body will meet on Tuesday to consider the application.

