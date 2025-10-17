Broughty Ferry cocktail bar refusal set for review

Councillors are set to review a decision to refuse planning permission for a new cocktail bar in Broughty Ferry.

Proposals to transform the former Royal Bank of Scotland building on Brook Street first emerged earlier this year.

The bank shut in November 2023, with RBS blaming a reduction in footfall.

A planning application was subsequently lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to transform the vacant premises.

Named ‘Vault’, the plan was for the premises to emulate London’s speakeasy bars.

It would have offered “a wide range of bespoke cocktails, both alcoholic

and non-alcoholic”.

Graham Bradley, who owns Dundee’s Craigie Bar, is behind the proposals.

But council officers decided to refuse permission for the development saying it did not conform with Dundee’s local development plan.

This is the framework which guides development across Dundee up to 2029.

Refusal decision to be reviewed

Now, the council’s local review body will examine the decision when they meet next week.

The committee is made up of three Dundee councillors and has the power to overturn the decision of officers.

Documents provided to councillors ahead of the meeting detail 14 objections were submitted against the application. This includes two petitions with six and nine valid signatures each.

One objector wrote to the council to say “screaming, shouting, laughing and music” coming from the cocktail bar would “ruin” their quality of life.

Another wrote that the addition of new pub would bring “more anti-social behaviour” to the area, including “urinating, vomiting, defecting and drug use”.

Several objectors also raised concerns there already were too many pubs in the area – with one adding “enough is enough”.

Letters of support also submitted

However, a number of letters offering support to the cocktail bar plans were also submitted to Dundee City Council.

One person wrote: “I think this proposal would be a welcome addition to this already vibrant area and I am pleased to support a local business rather than a chain.”

Another added: “A cocktail bar is vastly different to a pub. I want to see Broughty Ferry continue to thrive and attract visitors to our lovely area.”

The local review body will meet on Tuesday to consider the application.