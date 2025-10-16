‘Substantial’ damage caused to 11 Stagecoach buses at Fife depot

Police have launched an appeal after “substantial and costly” damage was caused to 11 Stagecoach buses at a Fife depot.

The vehicles were vandalised at Stagecoach’s Flemington Road depot in Glenrothes on Wednesday night.

Several windows have been smashed as a result of the “reckless behaviour”.

The bus operator says it comes after a “spate of vandalism” on services across Fife.

Police Scotland Sergeant Martyn Reidie said: “This reckless behaviour has resulted in substantial and costly damage to these buses.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to trace whoever is responsible, and I am asking anyone who was in the area on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and saw anything suspicious, to get in touch.

“The depot is also right next to the A92, so if there are any drivers who were in the area with dash-cam footage that may assist our inquiries, please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0697 of October 16.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers.

Stagecoach ‘deeply saddened’ by ‘spate of vandalism’ in Fife

A Stagecoach East Scotland spokesperson said: “We’re deeply saddened by this recent spate of vandalism targeting our vehicles in Glenrothes and the wider Fife area.

“These acts not only damage our buses but also disrupt vital local services relied upon by passengers every day.

“In recent weeks, a number of Glenrothes and Aberhill express coaches, as well as local services, have been targeted around the Shin Way and Fife Leisure Park areas, mainly with stones thrown at windows.

“Thankfully, no customers or staff have been injured, but the damage and disruption caused are completely unacceptable.

“We’re working closely with Police Scotland, and we would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“Our priority is to keep our customers and staff safe, and we’re committed to supporting the police to prevent further incidents.”