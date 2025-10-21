Best 24 pictures as Biffy Clyro play stripped-back Dundee show at Fat Sams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best 24 pictures as Biffy Clyro play stripped-back Dundee show at Fat Sams

To celebrate their new album 'Futique', Biffy Clyro held an intimate performance at Fat Sams in Dundee.

Biffy Clyro Futique Special Acoustic Show at Fat Sams. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Biffy Clyro Futique Special Acoustic Show at Fat Sams. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Emma Grady, Heather Fowlie & Steve MacDougall

Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro held a sold-out special acoustic performance last night at Fat Sams in Dundee.

Biffy Clyro treated fans to an intimate performance at Fat Sam’s last night as part of their world tour, organised by Assai Records.

The gig was to support the new album ‘Futique’, which was released on the 19 September, being their first studio album in four years.

The band played a stripped-back, more intimate style performance to fans, showcasing their latest songs from their new album.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture the best moments.

Calum McAndrew and Nia McAndrew from Tayport.
Eileen Donlevy from St Andrews and Debbie Abbott from Dundee.
Chris Wright and sister Sam Wright from Broughty Ferry.
Kay McMahon from Kirkcaldy, Graham Walsh from Cupar and Linzie Mackie from Cupar.
Louise Ness, Ryan Ness aged 14 and Ronald Lockhart from Auchtermuchty.
James Millar and Shaz Skinner from Arbroath.
The Salmon family from Aboyne.
Johanne Blake from Laurencekirk and Jennifer Young from Glasgow.
Biffy Clyro on stage.
Biffy Clyro perform at Fat Sams, Dundee.
Biffy Clyro on stage.
Biffy Clyro perform at Fat Sams, Dundee.
Gianna Walker and Bradley Walker from Montrose.
Nicola Blane and Jason Brown from Falkland.
Murray Wilson from Livingstone, Katie Dunton from Dundee and Craig Wilson from Dundee.
Kimberley George from Perth and Becky Duff from Edinburgh.
Lee and Mark Mackay from Inverness who were celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary.
Rory Milne with parents Stef Milne and Greg Milne from Aberdeen.
Biffy Clyro on stage.
Biffy Clyro perform at Fat Sams, Dundee.
Biffy Clyro Futique Special Acoustic Show at Fat Sams.
Biffy Clyro on stage.
Biffy Clyro perform at Fat Sams, Dundee.
Biffy Clyro on stage.

