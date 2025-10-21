News Best 24 pictures as Biffy Clyro play stripped-back Dundee show at Fat Sams To celebrate their new album 'Futique', Biffy Clyro held an intimate performance at Fat Sams in Dundee. Biffy Clyro Futique Special Acoustic Show at Fat Sams. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Emma Grady, Heather Fowlie & Steve MacDougall October 21 2025, 9:04pm October 21 2025, 9:04pm Share Best 24 pictures as Biffy Clyro play stripped-back Dundee show at Fat Sams Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5353416/biffy-clyro-acoustic-dundee-fat-sams/ Copy Link Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro held a sold-out special acoustic performance last night at Fat Sams in Dundee. Biffy Clyro treated fans to an intimate performance at Fat Sam’s last night as part of their world tour, organised by Assai Records. The gig was to support the new album ‘Futique’, which was released on the 19 September, being their first studio album in four years. The band played a stripped-back, more intimate style performance to fans, showcasing their latest songs from their new album. Courier photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture the best moments. Calum McAndrew and Nia McAndrew from Tayport. Eileen Donlevy from St Andrews and Debbie Abbott from Dundee. Chris Wright and sister Sam Wright from Broughty Ferry. Kay McMahon from Kirkcaldy, Graham Walsh from Cupar and Linzie Mackie from Cupar. Louise Ness, Ryan Ness aged 14 and Ronald Lockhart from Auchtermuchty. James Millar and Shaz Skinner from Arbroath. The Salmon family from Aboyne. Johanne Blake from Laurencekirk and Jennifer Young from Glasgow. Biffy Clyro on stage. Biffy Clyro perform at Fat Sams, Dundee. Biffy Clyro on stage. Biffy Clyro perform at Fat Sams, Dundee. Gianna Walker and Bradley Walker from Montrose. Nicola Blane and Jason Brown from Falkland. Murray Wilson from Livingstone, Katie Dunton from Dundee and Craig Wilson from Dundee. Kimberley George from Perth and Becky Duff from Edinburgh. Lee and Mark Mackay from Inverness who were celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary. Rory Milne with parents Stef Milne and Greg Milne from Aberdeen. Biffy Clyro on stage. Biffy Clyro perform at Fat Sams, Dundee. Biffy Clyro Futique Special Acoustic Show at Fat Sams. Biffy Clyro on stage. Biffy Clyro perform at Fat Sams, Dundee. Biffy Clyro on stage.