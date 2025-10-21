Best 24 pictures as Biffy Clyro play stripped-back Dundee show at Fat Sams

Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro held a sold-out special acoustic performance last night at Fat Sams in Dundee.

Biffy Clyro treated fans to an intimate performance at Fat Sam’s last night as part of their world tour, organised by Assai Records.

The gig was to support the new album ‘Futique’, which was released on the 19 September, being their first studio album in four years.

The band played a stripped-back, more intimate style performance to fans, showcasing their latest songs from their new album.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture the best moments.