Meet the Enchanted Forest superfan who hasn’t missed a show in 23 years

There are fans of the Enchanted Forest. There are superfans of the Enchanted Forest. And then there’s Sarah MacMillan.

The Dundee 25-year-old was just a toddler when she went to the first-ever incarnation of the sound and light show at Dunkeld in 2002.

She and her family continued coming when the Enchanted Forest moved to Faskally, near Pitlochry in 2005.

And aside from the two years during Covid when it didn’t happen, she has returned every single year.

Sarah was one of the first in the queue for tickets for this year’s Enchanted Forest.

And she’s declared this year’s spectacle, titled Luminara, the best one yet.

“I just love everything about it, the whole experience,” she said.

“My dad Ian got us tickets for the first one when I was two and a half. And then it just became a wee family tradition.

“As soon as the tickets come out, I’m making plans.

“We make a day of it. We go to the sweetie shop in Pitlochry and fill up on pick and mix, and then we jump on the bus and see the show.”

Baby sister makes Pitlochry Enchanted Forest trips even more special

Sarah was an only child until her little sister came along when she was 17.

Freya is seven now and is fast becoming another Enchanted Forest addict.

“She absolutely loves it,” said Sarah.

“And I love seeing her reactions.

“It’s so nice to be able to see it through the eyes of a child again.”

The event has mushroomed over the decades, both in the scale of the displays and the size of the crowds.

But it’s lost none of its magic for Sarah.

And she’s even recruited her partner Becky Drummond to the MacMillan Enchanted Forest fan club.

“I dragged her along to the first one and now she loves it too,” she said.

“We booked our tickets as soon as they went on sale.

“This year’s was unreal, I can’t wait for next year.”

‘Tradition passed through generations’

Sarah might be an extreme case, but it’s not unusual for people to catch the Enchanted Forest bug.

Organisers say nearly half of their visitors (48%) have attended a previous show.

And 96% of repeat guests say they enjoy their return visit even more.

Nela Popovic, chief executive of the Enchanted Forest Community Trust, said:

“Sarah’s long-standing connection with The Enchanted Forest is truly heart-warming and beautifully reflects how the event has become a cherished family tradition, passed down through generations.

“Every year we strive to raise the bar in creativity and innovation, ensuring that returning families like Sarah’s continue to find new moments of wonder to share together.”

This year’s show will run until November 2. Visit the website for more information, or to book tickets.