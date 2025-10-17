Carnoustie shines among nation’s war memorials in Legion Scotland awards

The combined might of local volunteers and council gardeners has helped secure Carnoustie war memorial’s status as one of Scotland’s best.

Its stunning cenotaph has regularly featured in the annual honour roll of Legion Scotland.

And this year the Angus community won a third of the 12 accolades on offer in the best kept war memorials competition.

The High Street site topped the large community with garden category.

Nearby Panbride won the satellite memorial without garden prize, and also the most improved section.

Carnoustie volunteers maintain town’s proud reputation

The successes delighted Kirsty MacDonald, who has an army of volunteers to call on to keep the memorial looking its best.

But Kirsty, who is also chairperson of Colourful Carnoustie, says they will not rest on their laurels.

“This year it was looking brilliant and we’re delighted,” she said.

“It’s the largest number of trophies we’ve had at one time.

“But our aim is to win the Champion of Champions award.

“We’ve done it several times and we’d love to do it again.”

“They widened the scope this year and Panbride did very well. That is down to the efforts of one man, Bob Duncan.”

Praise for parks staff

And Kirsty hailed the hard-working Angus Council parks staff who plant out the memorial beds.

“We have fantastic relations with the council, both with the men and the ground and those in charge,” she said.

“They bend over backwards to be helpful and it means we just have to do a little weeding and keep the stones clean.

“It is just such a beautiful memorial and the ex-service members are so proud of it.

“When they came to judge it in August I’d never seen it looking so good.”