Two people taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on A94 in Perthshire

Emergency services were called to the crash near Balbeggie on Wednesday. 

By Isla Glen
The road was closed until 8pm. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the A94 in Perthshire.

Emergency services were called to the collision north of Balbeggie at around 2.15pm on Wednesday.

The incident involved a silver Renault Captur car and silver Renault Trafic van which was pulling a trailer.

Two people, the 62-year-old female driver of the car, and the 16-year-old male passenger of the van, were taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

Drivers faced delays as the road was closed for more than five hours.

It re-opened around 8pm.

Appeal for witnesses after A94 Balbeggie crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Constable Ramsay Scott from the Road Policing Unit said: “I’d ask anyone who was driving on the A94 yesterday afternoon and may have witnessed the crash, or has relevant dashcam footage of the incident, to get in touch with officers as soon as possible.

“Anyone who saw what happened and hasn’t yet spoken to officers is asked to come forward as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 1693 of October 15 2025.

Conversation