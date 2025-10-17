Owner of Perthshire equine sanctuary breaks back after falling from horse in ‘freak accident’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owner of Perthshire equine sanctuary breaks back after falling from horse in ‘freak accident’

Karen Inkster is unable to care for the 14 animals she looks after while she recovers.

Karen Inkster and donkeys Denny and Dinky. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Karen Inkster and donkeys Denny and Dinky. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

The owner of a Perthshire equine sanctuary has broken her back after falling from a horse in a “freak accident”.

Karen Inkster, who runs Equine Unlimited near Dunkeld, fell while riding her horse six weeks ago.

The 50-year-old broke a bone in her back and tore a muscle in her hip.

The injury has left Karen unable to work and care for her 14 animals, some of which were rescued from neglectful situations, for the next six months.

One of her friends has now launched a fundraiser to help support the sanctuary while Karen recovers.

‘I was knocked out’

Speaking to The Courier, Karen described it as a “freak accident”.

She said: “I was out on one of my young horses, thankfully with a friend, and she stood on a big branch.

“I was knocked out, so I actually don’t remember anything about the day at all, but my friend was behind me.

“Apparently, the horse stood on the branch and it split in half, and it came up and brushed under the tummy.

Karen was knocked out after falling from the horse. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“So, suddenly, she just felt this thing underneath her tummy – and horses’ tummies are really, really sensitive because in the wild, that’s where something would attack.

“She just leapt in the air and leapt to the side, and I just came off.”

The next thing Karen recalls is waking up with someone holding her head.

As the accident took place on a hill, it took the paramedics two hours to stabilise her and transport her to the ambulance.

Six-month recovery for Karen

Initially, the recovery time was estimated at eight weeks.

However, a week later, Karen says she was experiencing “phenomenal” pain and found her left leg wasn’t working as it should.

The equine expert returned to Ninewells for further scans, which revealed she had a ripped muscle from the joint that holds the back and hip together.

Doctors now think it will take her six months to make a full recovery.

 

Karen with Jess and Alfie. Image: Phil Hannah

Karen said: “(I can do) no twisting, no lifting, no bending, and no riding.

“Everything you do with horses is bending and lifting, so it’s quite a significant impact when you live by yourself to have something like that happen.”

Since the accident, Karen’s 76-year-old mum has been living with her, and friends have stepped up to care for her animals while she is unable to.

Equine Unlimited currently has five donkeys, one mule and eight horses in its care.

Formed in 2020, the centre promotes bitless and barefoot riding, and the use of positive reinforcement training.

£2k raised to support Perthshire equine sanctuary

Karen says she can’t be “more grateful” to Maggie Aitchison for setting up the fundraiser and feels “blessed” to have people supporting her.

She added: “It’s just a lovely thing for Maggie to have thought up.

“Obviously, I’m not able to give lessons or even do liveries.

“I’m not able to look after other people’s horses.

“Financially, it’s just been a huge, huge hit.

“I’d hate the horses to have to suffer, so any help is appreciated.”

Karen runs the centre near Dunkeld. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Maggie, who lives near Stirling, is delighted to have raised more than £2,000 for the sanctuary since starting the GoFundMe page.

The 43-year-old vet told The Courier: “My heart actually bled for Karen.

“Not only are you in horrible pain, you’ve hurt yourself, you’re out of action, you’re frustrated, but you also have this huge worry of how you are going to get through winter and beyond.

“She’s not able to do any of her stuff.

“She can’t even really see to her own horses, let alone invite others to go on to the rides and retreats and what have you.

“So I thought, you know what, it’s worth a shot. If I raise 50 quid, it’s a bale of hay.

“I just want to help her.

“I want to support what she is all about.”

