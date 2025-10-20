Stirling Planning Ahead: Bridge of Allan Old Stables faces demolition

A historic building in Bridge of Allan could be demolished under new plans.

The Old Stables, which has stood on Allanvale Road for more than a century, has been vacant since 2018.

It was placed on the market earlier this year, but no offers were received.

Now, Stirling Council’s flood team have submitted an application to knock down the building.

The site, which “forms an integral part” of the Bridge of Allan flood protection scheme, would be turned into parking and green space.

It would cost around £1.3 million to restore the building.

The application says it would be “unsafe and uneconomical” to retain the property without repair work.

In addition, there would be limited options for future use due to planning constraints.

A report into the options for the building said demolition was the “best course of action” to allow flood mitigation works to be carried out.

Throsk dog training and day care centre expansion plans approved

A dog training and care business in Throsk has had its expansion plans approved.

Elizabeth Watt, owner of Stirling Dog Behavioural Centre, had sought permission to refurbish existing buildings and construct three new structures.

The centre, located on Bandeath Industrial Estate, opened for business in 2017.

With more covered space, the facility would be able to have training classes and a puppy playgroup indoors.

This would eliminate last-minute cancellations due to bad weather.

An on-site dog grooming room and a shop selling treats and toys also formed part of the plans.

Bid to turn part of Bannockburn church into flat given go-ahead

A church and creche in Bannockburn could be turned back into a flat.

On behalf of Stirling Christadelphian Church, Peter Faulks submitted a planning application to turn half of the ground floor into a self-contained two-bedroom home.

It has been greenlit by Stirling Council.

A new bathroom, a kitchen and a separate living room were also proposed for the Main Street building.

The application reveals the space was a flat before being turned into facilities for the church.

Flats to replace Stirling laundrette

Plans to demolish a Stirling laundrette and build flats in its place have been given the go-ahead.

The application was submitted by Mparchitecture on behalf of Maurice Brown.

It sought permission to demolish Thirty Degrees on Barnsdale Road in the St Ninians area of the city and build eight studio flats at the site.

The building would be a two-storey residential structure with a third floor of accommodation in the roof space.

Also included in the plans were eight parking spaces and cycle racks.

