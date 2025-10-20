Stirling Planning Ahead: Bridge of Allan Old Stables faces demolition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Planning Ahead: Bridge of Allan Old Stables faces demolition

The Courier looks at the latest planning news for Stirling and Stirlingshire.

By Isla Glen
The Old Stables in Bridge of Allan.
The Old Stables in Bridge of Allan could be demolished. Image: Google Street View

A historic building in Bridge of Allan could be demolished under new plans.

The Old Stables, which has stood on Allanvale Road for more than a century, has been vacant since 2018.

It was placed on the market earlier this year, but no offers were received.

Now, Stirling Council’s flood team have submitted an application to knock down the building.

The site, which “forms an integral part” of the Bridge of Allan flood protection scheme, would be turned into parking and green space.

It would cost around £1.3 million to restore the building.

The application says it would be “unsafe and uneconomical” to retain the property without repair work.

In addition, there would be limited options for future use due to planning constraints.

A report into the options for the building said demolition was the “best course of action” to allow flood mitigation works to be carried out.

Throsk dog training and day care centre expansion plans approved

Stirling Dog Behavioural Centre. Image: Google Street View

A dog training and care business in Throsk has had its expansion plans approved.

Elizabeth Watt, owner of Stirling Dog Behavioural Centre, had sought permission to refurbish existing buildings and construct three new structures.

The centre, located on Bandeath Industrial Estate, opened for business in 2017.

With more covered space, the facility would be able to have training classes and a puppy playgroup indoors.

This would eliminate last-minute cancellations due to bad weather.

An on-site dog grooming room and a shop selling treats and toys also formed part of the plans.

Bid to turn part of Bannockburn church into flat given go-ahead

One of the documents in the application. Image: Arka Architects

A church and creche in Bannockburn could be turned back into a flat.

On behalf of Stirling Christadelphian Church, Peter Faulks submitted a planning application to turn half of the ground floor into a self-contained two-bedroom home.

It has been greenlit by Stirling Council.

A new bathroom, a kitchen and a separate living room were also proposed for the Main Street building.

The application reveals the space was a flat before being turned into facilities for the church.

Flats to replace Stirling laundrette

Barnsdale Road in St Ninians. Image: Google Street View

Plans to demolish a Stirling laundrette and build flats in its place have been given the go-ahead.

The application was submitted by Mparchitecture on behalf of Maurice Brown.

It sought permission to demolish Thirty Degrees on Barnsdale Road in the St Ninians area of the city and build eight studio flats at the site.

The building would be a two-storey residential structure with a third floor of accommodation in the roof space.

Also included in the plans were eight parking spaces and cycle racks.

Here are the links to the planning papers:

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

