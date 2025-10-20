Dundee and Angus College £265m campus transformation ‘essential’ to future as job cuts looms

Dundee and Angus College say their ambitious £265 million campus transformation plan is “essential” to the future of the institution as job cuts loom.

Last year the college unveiled proposals to create two new campuses, in Dundee and Angus, and expand its third campus at Gardyne.

This would see the institution move from the Kingsway campus to a new facility at the Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee city centre.

If the plans come to fruition, the Arbroath campus will also move.

One of a range of options being explored is developing the site occupied by the Abbeygate Shopping Centre.

It forms part of a wider plan to bring education, employability and support services together under one roof.

Initial and early estimates are that the building works will cost at least £265m over ten years.

Funding options with a number of partners are being worked through and a range of options is being discussed.

D&A College facing cuts

However, earlier this month the college revealed it would be making a swathe of cuts in order to save £2.5m by the end of the academic year.

This includes consolidating departments and reducing the number of courses on offer.

The announcement came in the same week an Audit Scotland report revealed the college sector has experienced a 20% real terms cut in funding over the last five years.

It also said the college workforce across Scotland shrank by more than 7% in 2023/24 as savings were sought through voluntary severance schemes.

Speaking to The Courier about the issue, college principal Simon Hewitt sounded the alarm – saying the college sector was being “strangled” by the real-terms cuts.

Now, in a document summarising the cuts proposals – seen by The Courier – the college outlines that progressing the campus plans is a matter of urgency.

“Alongside the immediate savings plan, D&A College remains committed to

delivering its new model of co-located services with public and third-sector partners”, the document read.

“This approach, integrating employability, skills, health and community services under

one roof, is designed to tackle long-standing inequalities in Dundee and Angus, while

maximising value for public money through shared spaces and joined-up provision.”

‘Progressing infrastructure plans urgent’

It added: “Our infrastructure vision is central to making this model work.

“Modern, flexible campuses at Wellgate, Gardyne and Arbroath are essential to enable genuine colocation, reduce duplication across agencies and create sustainable hubs for skills and services.

“Without investment in this estate transformation, the college risks being locked into outdated, fragmented buildings that cannot support this new way of working.

“This makes progressing our infrastructure plans not just desirable, but urgent.

“In the current financial climate, they represent one of the most important opportunities to create a sustainable delivery model for both the college and our regional partners, ensuring we remain able to serve students, employers, and communities effectively into the future.”