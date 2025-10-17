Angus XL Bully sanctuary slated for THIRD time by animal inspector as latest licence bid comes forward

Angus kennels have been slated by an animal welfare inspector in a charity’s latest bid to secure a licence for Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary.

It is the third time Happas Canine Centre has been condemned as part of All Bullie Rescue Charity’s attempts to secure permission for the facility.

There are currently 25 bull-type breeds at the kennels south of Forfar, including six XLs.

Many have been kept there without an official Angus Council licence for a number of months.

And the latest inspection visit has highlighted a series of failings at the premises.

It found a reception room smelling strongly of dog faeces, filthy kitchen conditions and “haphazard” record-keeping.

Concerns have also been raised the number of dogs being looked after by one person is four times the council’s guidelines.

XL Bully campaigner launched Angus sanctuary in 2024

Charity figurehead Kerryanne Shaw moved to Angus from Glasgow in 2024 to set up the centre before new legislation around the controversial breed came into force.

In February, Angus councillors rejected the charity’s application for an animal welfare licence.

It received two inspection reports highlighting issues including signs of stress in dogs there, a lack of record-keeping and inadequate medication controls.

The committee aired “grave concern” about the Happas set-up.

The charity was due to contest the licence refusal at Forfar Sheriff Court in August.

But the appeal was withdrawn for a new licence application to be put forward.

Now, a fresh inspector’s report has said the charity should not be given a licence.

An animal health officer visited Happas on September 12.

All the dogs seemed in good weight and condition.

The inspector noted there was “some kennel guarding but generally just excitement of new people visiting.”

Concern over 1:25 ratio for looked-after dogs

But issues at the premises included:

Dirty reception area smelling strongly of faeces

Rubbish-strewn back room

Mix of dog and human items in “extremely dirty” kitchen area with no separation

External drains covered in hair and muck

Record-keeping incomplete or not easily available

Inadequate emergency evacuation plan for animals

The inspector branded policy and procedure material submitted in the licence application as “haphazard”.

And the 1:25 ratio of staff to animals was flagged as a worry.

“At the time of visit there were several volunteers whose duties appear to be solely dog walking,” the inspector’s report states.

“The applicant deals with all other matters in relation to cleaning, feeding, vet visits, updating records.”

Scotland does not put a cap on the number of staff per dogs. However, Angus Council model licensing conditions for day boarding kennels recommend a one-to-six ratio.

The inspector concluded: “Policies and procedures are not just paper exercises.

“They are instructions for the day-to-day running of the kennels, they are the commands for when something goes wrong or you are not there.”

The Happas application will be considered by Angus civic licensing committee on October 30.

All Bullie Charity Rescue has been approached for comment.