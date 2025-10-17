Angus XL Bully sanctuary slated for THIRD time by animal inspector as latest licence bid comes forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Angus XL Bully sanctuary slated for THIRD time by animal inspector as latest licence bid comes forward

An XL Bully rescue charity has lodged a new application for kennels near Forfar where 25 bull-type breeds are currently homed without Angus Council approval.

By Graham Brown
Angus-based campaigner Kerryanne Shaw beside a large dog
Charity campaigner Kerryanne Shaw has led the bid to establish the Angus XL Bully sanctuary. Image: Supplied

Angus kennels have been slated by an animal welfare inspector in a charity’s latest bid to secure a licence for Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary.

It is the third time Happas Canine Centre has been condemned as part of All Bullie Rescue Charity’s attempts to secure permission for the facility.

There are currently 25 bull-type breeds at the kennels south of Forfar, including six XLs.

Many have been kept there without an official Angus Council licence for a number of months.

Happas canine centre XL Bully sanctuary near Forfar.
Happas Canine Centre sits close to the A90 south of Forfar. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

And the latest inspection visit has highlighted a series of failings at the premises.

It found a reception room smelling strongly of dog faeces, filthy kitchen conditions and “haphazard” record-keeping.

Concerns have also been raised the number of dogs being looked after by one person is four times the council’s guidelines.

XL Bully campaigner launched Angus sanctuary in 2024

Charity figurehead Kerryanne Shaw moved to Angus from Glasgow in 2024 to set up the centre before new legislation around the controversial breed came into force.

In February, Angus councillors rejected the charity’s application for an animal welfare licence.

It received two inspection reports highlighting issues including signs of stress in dogs there, a lack of record-keeping and inadequate medication controls.

The committee aired “grave concern” about the Happas set-up.

Happas canine centre kennels near Forfar.
There are more than 25 dogs in the kennels at Happas. Image: Supplied

The charity was due to contest the licence refusal at Forfar Sheriff Court in August.

But the appeal was withdrawn for a new licence application to be put forward.

Now, a fresh inspector’s report has said the charity should not be given a licence.

An animal health officer visited Happas on September 12.

All the dogs seemed in good weight and condition.

The inspector noted there was “some kennel guarding but generally just excitement of new people visiting.”

Concern over 1:25 ratio for looked-after dogs

But issues at the premises included:

  • Dirty reception area smelling strongly of faeces
  • Rubbish-strewn back room
  • Mix of dog and human items in “extremely dirty” kitchen area with no separation
  • External drains covered in hair and muck
  • Record-keeping incomplete or not easily available
  • Inadequate emergency evacuation plan for animals

The inspector branded policy and procedure material submitted in the licence application as “haphazard”.

And the 1:25 ratio of staff to animals was flagged as a worry.

“At the time of visit there were several volunteers whose duties appear to be solely dog walking,” the inspector’s report states.

“The applicant deals with all other matters in relation to cleaning, feeding, vet visits, updating records.”

Scotland does not put a cap on the number of staff per dogs. However, Angus Council model licensing conditions for day boarding kennels recommend a one-to-six ratio.

The inspector concluded: “Policies and procedures are not just paper exercises.

“They are instructions for the day-to-day running of the kennels, they are the commands for when something goes wrong or you are not there.”

The Happas application will be considered by Angus civic licensing committee on October 30.

All Bullie Charity Rescue has been approached for comment.

More from News

Crieff Hydro Hotel.
Crieff Hydro slams HMRC for accusation that 131 workers were underpaid by £34k
The new MenKind store. in Stirling's Thistles Shopping Centre
Menkind opens new shop at Thistles Shopping Centre in Stirling
Mamhoud Kalawizada
Fake Stirling taxi driver behind bars after trial for 'public protection'
Two young women standing in front of illuminated green Enchanted Forest sign
Meet the Enchanted Forest superfan who hasn't missed a show in 23 years
Dawn with husband Douglas and kids Calvin, 10 and Kaylee, 14.
I was isolated and alone in Edinburgh when I was told my baby was…
Flixbus is among the long-distance coach operators running services in the region. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
All the long-distance bus services you can get in Tayside, Fife and Stirling after…
Karen Inkster and donkeys Denny and Dinky. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Owner of Perthshire equine sanctuary breaks back after falling from horse in 'freak accident'
The Entertainer in the Wellgate is set to shut. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Dundee toy shop The Entertainer closing down
2
James McPhee
Police in Perthshire found illegal spray stashed by Dundee 'gangster'
Tom Hutchison, chief executive of Montrose Port Authority, at the new land with seller Mark Stephen of Equipco Investments Ltd. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Hope ‘major industrial development' plans in Montrose will create jobs

Conversation