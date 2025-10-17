Perth couple’s guest house that featured on Four in a Bed on sale after 15 years

A Perth couple have put their guest house on the market after 15 years.

Rob and Glenda Davidson bought Hazeldene Guest House, on Strathmore Street, 15 years ago.

The 10-bedroom B&B has been operating for around 60 years in the Gannochy area.

Rob, 54, is originally from London, while Glenda, 50, is from the Philippines.

The couple married in 2016 and moved to Scotland to be closer to Rob’s family.

With both having backgrounds in hotels and hospitality, they decided to purchase the guest house.

“My parents live in Blairgowrie,” Rob told The Courier.

“They’re elderly now, and we came here in 2010.

“Glenda had never seen Scotland before – it was her first time – so I asked her if she wanted to go.

“We then found this place, and it seemed in good condition.

“It was already on the market, so we bought it.

“In 2015, we knocked through and bought the other side, so there’s 10 bedrooms.”

Rob said business has remained strong during their ownership.

“A lot of guest houses have closed on this road,” he added.

“There used to be a lot more here, but they closed post-Covid because of the licensing laws.

“It helps that we have a self-catering apartment at the back as well.”

Perth guest house has ‘nice history’

Rob and Glenda said Hazeldene has been listed for sale twice before, but they hope this time it will finally sell.

They plan to relocate somewhere warmer once a new owner is found.

“We’d also like to buy a flat here for renting out and to tide us over,” Rob said.

The couple said they ideally want the buyer to continue running it as a guest house, though it could also serve other commercial purposes.

“It would be nice if it stayed as a B&B,” Glenda said.

“In the past, we’ve had sisters stay here who also stayed here in the 1980s.

“They said the bedroom was exactly where they remembered it.

“It has a nice history, so it would be nice to keep it as a guest house.”

In 2021, Rob and Glenda appeared on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed, where their guest house was judged against others in the area.

Hazeldene is being brought to the market by McEwan Fraser Legal, who describe the business as “thriving”.

The property includes two guest lounges and breakfast areas, a dining kitchen, a reception, and owners’ accommodation, 10 bedrooms, and a garden.

The B&B is listed for offers over £850,000.