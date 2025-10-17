Perth couple’s guest house that featured on Four in a Bed on sale after 15 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth couple’s guest house that featured on Four in a Bed on sale after 15 years

Rob and Glenda Davidson are selling Hazeldene Guest House.

By Lucy Scarlett
Rob and Glenda Davidson at Perth's Hazeldene Guest House.
Rob and Glenda Davidson have put Perth's Hazeldene Guest House on the market. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A Perth couple have put their guest house on the market after 15 years.

Rob and Glenda Davidson bought Hazeldene Guest House, on Strathmore Street, 15 years ago.

The 10-bedroom B&B has been operating for around 60 years in the Gannochy area.

Rob, 54, is originally from London, while Glenda, 50, is from the Philippines.

The couple outside their B&B. Image: Channel 4
The guest house on Strathmore Street. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

The couple married in 2016 and moved to Scotland to be closer to Rob’s family.

With both having backgrounds in hotels and hospitality, they decided to purchase the guest house.

“My parents live in Blairgowrie,” Rob told The Courier.

“They’re elderly now, and we came here in 2010.

“Glenda had never seen Scotland before – it was her first time – so I asked her if she wanted to go.

“We then found this place, and it seemed in good condition.

“It was already on the market, so we bought it.

Dining area. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Manager’s office. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

“In 2015, we knocked through and bought the other side, so there’s 10 bedrooms.”

Rob said business has remained strong during their ownership.

“A lot of guest houses have closed on this road,” he added.

“There used to be a lot more here, but they closed post-Covid because of the licensing laws.

“It helps that we have a self-catering apartment at the back as well.”

Perth guest house has ‘nice history’

Rob and Glenda said Hazeldene has been listed for sale twice before, but they hope this time it will finally sell.

They plan to relocate somewhere warmer once a new owner is found.

“We’d also like to buy a flat here for renting out and to tide us over,” Rob said.

The couple said they ideally want the buyer to continue running it as a guest house, though it could also serve other commercial purposes.

A bedroom. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The guest house has operated for around 60 years. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

“It would be nice if it stayed as a B&B,” Glenda said.

“In the past, we’ve had sisters stay here who also stayed here in the 1980s.

“They said the bedroom was exactly where they remembered it.

“It has a nice history, so it would be nice to keep it as a guest house.”

In 2021, Rob and Glenda appeared on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed, where their guest house was judged against others in the area.

Access to the owners’ accommodation to the rear. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Owners’ accommodation living room. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

Hazeldene is being brought to the market by McEwan Fraser Legal, who describe the business as “thriving”.

The property includes two guest lounges and breakfast areas, a dining kitchen, a reception, and owners’ accommodation, 10 bedrooms, and a garden.

The B&B is listed for offers over £850,000.

