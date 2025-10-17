Menkind opens new shop at Thistles Shopping Centre in Stirling

A popular gift and gadget shop has opened in Stirling.

Menkind, which specialises in products for men, moved into the Thistles Shopping Centre this week.

It is the brand’s eighth Scottish store.

Last month, The Courier reported that the brand was eyeing a move to the city.

Gary Turnbull, centre director at the Thistles, said: “It’s great to welcome Menkind to Thistles and to see such a positive reaction from our shoppers.

“We’re always looking to bring a mix of stores that offer something for everyone, and recent openings including Rituals, Lovisa and Søstrene Grene have been really well received.

“With Christmas just around the corner, we’re expecting plenty of visitors to check out the new Menkind store and enjoy everything the centre has to offer.”

Menkind was founded in 2001 as a shop with the “weirdest and coolest products” and has since expanded to provide a range of gifts.

The brand currently has stores in Dundee, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Livingston.

Danish furniture and homeware brand Søstrene Grene opened in August.

Luxury beauty and wellness shop Rituals moved into the mall last month.

Menkind was asked for comment.

