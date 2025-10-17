Menkind opens new shop at Thistles Shopping Centre in Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Menkind opens new shop at Thistles Shopping Centre in Stirling

The gift and gadget shop has moved into the Thistles Shopping Centre.

By Isla Glen
The new MenKind store. in Stirling's Thistles Shopping Centre
The new MenKind store. Image: Thistles Shopping Centre

A popular gift and gadget shop has opened in Stirling.

Menkind, which specialises in products for men, moved into the Thistles Shopping Centre this week.

It is the brand’s eighth Scottish store.

Last month, The Courier reported that the brand was eyeing a move to the city.

Gary Turnbull, centre director at the Thistles, said: “It’s great to welcome Menkind to Thistles and to see such a positive reaction from our shoppers.

Inside the shop. Image: Thistles Shopping Centre

“We’re always looking to bring a mix of stores that offer something for everyone, and recent openings including Rituals, Lovisa and Søstrene Grene have been really well received.

“With Christmas just around the corner, we’re expecting plenty of visitors to check out the new Menkind store and enjoy everything the centre has to offer.”

Menkind was founded in 2001 as a shop with the “weirdest and coolest products” and has since expanded to provide a range of gifts.

The brand currently has stores in Dundee, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Livingston.

Danish furniture and homeware brand Søstrene Grene opened in August.

Luxury beauty and wellness shop Rituals moved into the mall last month.

Menkind was asked for comment.

