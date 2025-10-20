Angus XL Bully sanctuary: Details of 25 dogs at Forfar kennels revealed – including one that can’t be handled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus XL Bully sanctuary: Details of 25 dogs at Forfar kennels revealed – including one that can’t be handled

One dog which cannot be kept in a kennel and four others being assessed by police under dangerous dog laws are currently among 25 animals at Happas Canine Centre near Forfar.

By Graham Brown
XL Bullies are still being homed in Dundee
An XL Bully dog. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire.

Dangerous dogs under police assessment and one pet which cannot be handled at all are among 25 animals being kept at Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary without a licence.

Details of the animals have been revealed in the latest damning inspection report which says a charity should be refused a licence for the kennels near Forfar.

In February, All Bullie Charity Rescue’s animal welfare permit application for Happas Canine Centre was rejected by Angus Council.

Happas Canine Centre near Forfar.
Happas Canine Centre sits off the A90 between Forfar and Dundee. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Civic licensing councillors expressed “grave concern” about charity figurehead Kerryanne Shaw’s operation of the facility.

More than £20,000 was raised to set up the establishment in advance of strict controls around the controversial breed.

XL Bully campaigner ‘disappointed’ by inspection report

However, conditions at the kennels were previously criticised. An inspector said Ms Shaw has shown a lack of understanding around the requirements of a welfare licence.

In August, the charity abandoned plans to challenge the council decision in court.

Councillors will consider the latest attempt to secure the licence this month.

XL Bully charity campaigner Kerryanne Shaw
Kerryanne Shaw addressing a previous meeting of Angus Council. Image: Angus Council/YouTube

But a fresh inspection report has raised a variety of issues.

It reveals one dog at the premises cannot be handled by either Ms Shaw or any of the charity’s volunteers due to its anxious and reactive nature.

Other concerns included a strong smell of dog faeces in the reception area and “haphazard” record-keeping.

The inspector condemned “extremely dirty” kitchen conditions where human and dog items were kept together.

And one person being responsible for 25 dogs is more than four times the council’s model guidelines for animal boarding premises.

Ms Shaw said the latest inspection report was “misguided”.

In a solicitor’s statement, she described its criticisms as “minor” and “immaterial”.

Report reveals details of 25 dogs in Happas kennels

The inspection report detailed the animals currently housed at Happas.

The dogs are:

  • Six XL Bullies in the applicant’s name

It is a legal requirement to have a named person not the charity. These dogs are unable to be rehomed and will be permanent residents.

  • Five of the applicant’s own dogs

These will not be rehomed. One pup may be classed as an XL Bully when he is old enough to be assessed next year.

  • Four dogs currently awaiting police assessment for dangerous dog status

Three are suspected to be XL Bullies and one a Pitbull.  These cannot be rehomed if the police assessment proves them to be dangerous dogs,

  • One 14-month-old dog which may be classed as an XL Bully when old enough to be assessed at two-years-old
  • Nine bull-type breeds possible to be rehomed

There are also eight dogs being looked after in England.

If these dogs had to be returned from foster, the charity would put them in kennels in England.

One of Ms Shaw’s own dogs is described as “anxious and reactive”. He is not able to be handled by the applicant or any of the volunteers at Happas.

He is kept on his own in what was a grooming room at the kennels. The animal is exercised by giving him access to the outdoor area via a system of child gates according to the inspector’s report.

Angus civic licensing committee will consider the Happas application on October 30.

Conversation