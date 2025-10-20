Angus XL Bully sanctuary: Details of 25 dogs at Forfar kennels revealed – including one that can’t be handled

Dangerous dogs under police assessment and one pet which cannot be handled at all are among 25 animals being kept at Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary without a licence.

Details of the animals have been revealed in the latest damning inspection report which says a charity should be refused a licence for the kennels near Forfar.

In February, All Bullie Charity Rescue’s animal welfare permit application for Happas Canine Centre was rejected by Angus Council.

Civic licensing councillors expressed “grave concern” about charity figurehead Kerryanne Shaw’s operation of the facility.

More than £20,000 was raised to set up the establishment in advance of strict controls around the controversial breed.

XL Bully campaigner ‘disappointed’ by inspection report

However, conditions at the kennels were previously criticised. An inspector said Ms Shaw has shown a lack of understanding around the requirements of a welfare licence.

In August, the charity abandoned plans to challenge the council decision in court.

Councillors will consider the latest attempt to secure the licence this month.

But a fresh inspection report has raised a variety of issues.

It reveals one dog at the premises cannot be handled by either Ms Shaw or any of the charity’s volunteers due to its anxious and reactive nature.

Other concerns included a strong smell of dog faeces in the reception area and “haphazard” record-keeping.

The inspector condemned “extremely dirty” kitchen conditions where human and dog items were kept together.

And one person being responsible for 25 dogs is more than four times the council’s model guidelines for animal boarding premises.

Ms Shaw said the latest inspection report was “misguided”.

In a solicitor’s statement, she described its criticisms as “minor” and “immaterial”.

Report reveals details of 25 dogs in Happas kennels

The inspection report detailed the animals currently housed at Happas.

The dogs are:

Six XL Bullies in the applicant’s name

It is a legal requirement to have a named person not the charity. These dogs are unable to be rehomed and will be permanent residents.

Five of the applicant’s own dogs

These will not be rehomed. One pup may be classed as an XL Bully when he is old enough to be assessed next year.

Four dogs currently awaiting police assessment for dangerous dog status

Three are suspected to be XL Bullies and one a Pitbull. These cannot be rehomed if the police assessment proves them to be dangerous dogs,

One 14-month-old dog which may be classed as an XL Bully when old enough to be assessed at two-years-old

Nine bull-type breeds possible to be rehomed

There are also eight dogs being looked after in England.

If these dogs had to be returned from foster, the charity would put them in kennels in England.

One of Ms Shaw’s own dogs is described as “anxious and reactive”. He is not able to be handled by the applicant or any of the volunteers at Happas.

He is kept on his own in what was a grooming room at the kennels. The animal is exercised by giving him access to the outdoor area via a system of child gates according to the inspector’s report.

Angus civic licensing committee will consider the Happas application on October 30.