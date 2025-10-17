News James McAvoy film shot in Dundee being released ‘next year’ as trailer hits cinemas Scenes shot outside Tannadice Park and in the Hilltown multis appear in the trailer. By Ben MacDonald October 17 2025, 4:57pm October 17 2025, 4:57pm Share James McAvoy film shot in Dundee being released ‘next year’ as trailer hits cinemas Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5354061/james-mcavoy-film-dundee-released-next-year/ Copy Link 0 comment James McAvoy's film California Schemin', shot in Dundee, will be released next year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson James McAvoy’s film about two Dundee rappers who duped the music industry will be released next year. Filming for California Schemin’ – McAvoy’s directorial debut – took place in Dundee last November. The film focuses on Billy ‘Silibil’ Boyd and Gavin ‘Brains’ Bain, who secure a record deal by pretending to be American. The official trailer for the film, based on real-life events, is shown before screenings of I Swear at the Cineworld at Camperdown Leisure Park. Gavin, played by Seamus McLean Ross, can be seen running behind Tannadice Park in the preview. Another shot shows Ross and co-star Samuel Bottomley screaming out of the window of a Hilltown flat. The trailer is yet to be released online. The trailer includes scenes filmed in the Hilltown area. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Last weekend, Split actor McAvoy teased its 2026 release at the New York Comic Con. He said: “I had a great time doing it, it was great for me. “It’s really entertaining, it’s really funny. It’s really tragic at some points, but I’m really proud of it. “Hopefully you’ll all get to see it next year.” In September, McAvoy called Hilltown “awesome” as he previewed the movie at the Toronto International Film Festival.
