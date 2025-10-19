Ninewells NICU ‘put me back together’ when I was separated from my two-day-old premature baby – we need their expertise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ninewells NICU ‘put me back together’ when I was separated from my two-day-old premature baby – we need their expertise

Nicola Donnelly says Dundee can't let the NICU at Ninewells be downgraded without a fight.

Nicola Donnelly with son Leo who were cared for at NICU, Ninewells. Image: Nicola Donnelly
Nicola Donnelly with son Leo who were cared for at NICU, Ninewells. Image: Nicola Donnelly
By Lindsey Hamilton

A Dundee mum says the Ninewells NICU ‘picked her up and put her back together’ after she was separated from her two-day-old premature baby.

Nicola Donnelly’s son, Leo, was born 14 weeks early, weighing only 1lb 12oz (794 grams) at 26 weeks, while she was on a trip to London.

Nicola was initially admitted to a hospital in London before being flown back to Dundee, where she received care at Ninewells Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The unit is level 3, meaning it can provide the full range of medical neonatal care.

However, it is set to be downgraded to a level 2 Local Neonatal Unit (LNU) by the end of 2026.

This means that the most ill babies in Tayside and Fife, including those born weighing under 800grams, such as Leo was, will need to travel to a level 3 NICU in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, or Glasgow for care.

The move has sparked outcry from local parents and has led to more than 20,000 people signing a petition against losing that level of expertise in Dundee.

‘I cannot explain how hard it is to be miles from home after birth’

Nicola, who stays in Downfield, said: “Leo has experienced Level 3 care in London and then in Dundee.

“I cannot explain how difficult it is to experience the shock of a premature birth, be miles away from home, no home comforts and no family support.

“Leaving him in the hospital when he was two days old is one of the worst things I will ever have to do.”

Leo Donnelly. Image: Nicola Donnelly

Nicola said that back in Dundee, she got the best care possible from the NICU team.

She said: “The team at Ninewells are amazing and also incredibly skilled.

“They picked me up and put me back together again to be a good mum for Leo, now aged eight.

“They also retain staff and experience. Some nurses who cared for Leo had also cared for my sister 21 years before.

“They are on top of their game in intensive care for neonates. We don’t want to lose that level of care, skills or staff.”

The ‘wrong cut to make’

Nicola explained that Leo has also spent time at the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh, as he required intensive care as a paediatric patient and neurosurgery.

She said: “Ninewells Hospital only provides up to and including high dependency level care for babies who have been discharged and children.

“If a child needs to be intubated, like when Leo had a seizure, then they need to be in Aberdeen, Edinburgh or Glasgow.

Nicola Donnelly with her son Leo. Image: Nicola Donnelly

“Local families with children with serious medical conditions have already experienced the difficulty of this.

“We spent over eight weeks in Edinburgh on one admission. We have had three admissions there now. It’s a great hospital, and the new facilities are good, but it’s not home.

“The stress on the whole immediate and extended family of the travel, expense and isolation is intense.

“Add in that mothers might be expressing milk or recovering from a difficult birth, partners may be working, there might be other children to consider and a whole lot of other worries and traumas.”

Nicola is adamant that the downgrading of the NICU “is the wrong cut to make.”

Families must be kept together from day one

She said: “I always wondered what people would think if they knew how badly the same vulnerable babies the NICU saved, and families they supported, were failed later in life by society when they were no longer the size of a bag of sugar.

Leo on a recent holiday. Image: Nicola Donnelly

“It now seems the NICU in Tayside won’t even get a chance to do that.

“Babies born from 23 weeks will be sent away with their parents floundering and left to pick up the pieces when life takes a devastating turn.

“To keep families together, out of crisis and have the best possible future, we should be keeping them together from day one.”

Decision to downgrade Ninewells NICU based on ‘strong clinical evidence’

Health minister Jenni Minto said: “Firstly, I must be absolutely clear – no neonatal units are closing.

“The vast majority of sick babies will continue to be cared for in Ninewells and Royal Victoria, Kirkcaldy. This will include a level of intensive care.

“The decision to move to three national Neonatal Intensive Care Units was announced in July 2023.”

Ms Minto added that the decision was based on “strong clinical evidence” and the change will affect around 50 to 60 babies per year.

Bliss Scotland, the leading Scottish charity that champions the right of every baby born premature or sick to excellent neonatal care, has also backed the Scottish Government’s plans to downgrade the Ninewells unit.

