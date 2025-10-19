Ninewells NICU ‘put me back together’ when I was separated from my two-day-old premature baby – we need their expertise

A Dundee mum says the Ninewells NICU ‘picked her up and put her back together’ after she was separated from her two-day-old premature baby.

Nicola Donnelly’s son, Leo, was born 14 weeks early, weighing only 1lb 12oz (794 grams) at 26 weeks, while she was on a trip to London.

Nicola was initially admitted to a hospital in London before being flown back to Dundee, where she received care at Ninewells Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The unit is level 3, meaning it can provide the full range of medical neonatal care.

However, it is set to be downgraded to a level 2 Local Neonatal Unit (LNU) by the end of 2026.

This means that the most ill babies in Tayside and Fife, including those born weighing under 800grams, such as Leo was, will need to travel to a level 3 NICU in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, or Glasgow for care.

The move has sparked outcry from local parents and has led to more than 20,000 people signing a petition against losing that level of expertise in Dundee.

‘I cannot explain how hard it is to be miles from home after birth’

Nicola, who stays in Downfield, said: “Leo has experienced Level 3 care in London and then in Dundee.

“I cannot explain how difficult it is to experience the shock of a premature birth, be miles away from home, no home comforts and no family support.

“Leaving him in the hospital when he was two days old is one of the worst things I will ever have to do.”

Nicola said that back in Dundee, she got the best care possible from the NICU team.

She said: “The team at Ninewells are amazing and also incredibly skilled.

“They picked me up and put me back together again to be a good mum for Leo, now aged eight.

“They also retain staff and experience. Some nurses who cared for Leo had also cared for my sister 21 years before.

“They are on top of their game in intensive care for neonates. We don’t want to lose that level of care, skills or staff.”

The ‘wrong cut to make’

Nicola explained that Leo has also spent time at the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh, as he required intensive care as a paediatric patient and neurosurgery.

She said: “Ninewells Hospital only provides up to and including high dependency level care for babies who have been discharged and children.

“If a child needs to be intubated, like when Leo had a seizure, then they need to be in Aberdeen, Edinburgh or Glasgow.

“Local families with children with serious medical conditions have already experienced the difficulty of this.

“We spent over eight weeks in Edinburgh on one admission. We have had three admissions there now. It’s a great hospital, and the new facilities are good, but it’s not home.

“The stress on the whole immediate and extended family of the travel, expense and isolation is intense.

“Add in that mothers might be expressing milk or recovering from a difficult birth, partners may be working, there might be other children to consider and a whole lot of other worries and traumas.”

Nicola is adamant that the downgrading of the NICU “is the wrong cut to make.”

Families must be kept together from day one

She said: “I always wondered what people would think if they knew how badly the same vulnerable babies the NICU saved, and families they supported, were failed later in life by society when they were no longer the size of a bag of sugar.

“It now seems the NICU in Tayside won’t even get a chance to do that.

“Babies born from 23 weeks will be sent away with their parents floundering and left to pick up the pieces when life takes a devastating turn.

“To keep families together, out of crisis and have the best possible future, we should be keeping them together from day one.”

Decision to downgrade Ninewells NICU based on ‘strong clinical evidence’

Health minister Jenni Minto said: “Firstly, I must be absolutely clear – no neonatal units are closing.

“The vast majority of sick babies will continue to be cared for in Ninewells and Royal Victoria, Kirkcaldy. This will include a level of intensive care.

“The decision to move to three national Neonatal Intensive Care Units was announced in July 2023.”

Ms Minto added that the decision was based on “strong clinical evidence” and the change will affect around 50 to 60 babies per year.

Bliss Scotland, the leading Scottish charity that champions the right of every baby born premature or sick to excellent neonatal care, has also backed the Scottish Government’s plans to downgrade the Ninewells unit.