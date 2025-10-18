Angus XL Bully campaigner rejects latest damning kennels inspection as ‘misguided, minor and immaterial’

The campaigner fighting to secure a licence for Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary says issues raised in the latest critical inspection report of the Angus kennels are “misguided” and “immaterial”.

All Bullie Charity Rescue will go before Angus Council later this month with a fresh application for Happas Canine Centre.

It comes around 18 months after charity trustee Kerryanne Shaw led a £20,000 campaign to set up the facility near Forfar.

She was driven to provide a home for unwanted or abandoned XLs before tough new laws around the breed were introduced in July 2024.

XL owners must have an exemption certificate and keep their pets muzzled in public.

XL Bully charity’s struggle to secure Angus kennels licence

However, despite there being 25 dogs – including several XLs – at Happas, the charity has yet to be granted a welfare licence.

A previous application was rejected in February.

Councillors raised “grave concern” about conditions at Happas and the way it was being run by Ms Shaw.

The most recent visit to the premises was around a month ago.

It led an inspector to recommend that civic licensing committee members block the application later this month.

Concerns included a strong smell of dog faeces in part of the building and poor record-keeping.

Evacuation procedures for the animals in the event of an emergency were not properly detailed.

Human and dog items were not separated in the “extremely dirty” kitchen.

And the inspector said Ms Shaw being in sole control of 25 dogs was significantly below model guidelines.

Campaigner dismisses animal welfare officer’s report

However, solicitor Jacob Cohen said Ms Shaw believes the refusal recommendation is based on “immaterial” advice.

He has represented All Bullie Charity Rescue throughout the Angus case.

Mr Cohen said: “The report seems to raise only minor/granular issues, some of which seem to far exceed the requirements which are clearly stated in the legislation.

“It is clear that significant progress has been made by Ms Shaw.

“Nevertheless, Ms Shaw has been working to align the procedures to the additional requests highlighted during the inspection.

He said she had “addressed the small issues highlighted around the premises.”

“It should be noted this is a working kennels with numerous dogs,” added Mr Cohen.

“It’s never going to be pristine every moment of every day.”

“Ms Shaw has six volunteers to assist her, so she has support in her activities daily. But some of those volunteers understandably have to go through substantive training before they can handle the dogs in close quarters.

“This is a gradual process. Concerns around staffing now seem misguided and largely undermined by the fact that the numerous dogs in the kennels are, and have always been, found to be in good health and condition.

“My client is disappointed the application is still being opposed based upon only a handful of immaterial points in the report, but we look forward to discussing this with the committee in due course.”

The application is due to be considered by councillors on October 30.