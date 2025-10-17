Girl, 13, charged with attacking police officer after 50 youths involved in Cowdenbeath ‘disorder’

A 13-year-old girl has been charged with attacking a police officer after “appalling” scenes in Cowdenbeath.

Police attended a disturbance on Stenhouse Street in the Fife town involving as many as 50 youths on Thursday night.

Offers were out on patrol following reports of antisocial behaviour in the town the previous evening.

Pictures shared on social media showed several police vehicles in the Aldi car park shortly after 9pm.

A 13-year-old girl was charged in connection with the assault of an officer and attempted assault of two other officers.

Police also charged a 14-year-old boy and three other girls, aged 13, 14 and 15, in connection with the disturbance.

‘Appalling’ behaviour in Cowdenbeath

It followed reports of a fire being deliberately set in a grassy area near Pit Road earlier in the evening.

The force says inquiries are ongoing to trace those involved in both incidents.

Chief Inspector Christopher Dow, local area commander, said: “The acts of disorder in Cowdenbeath on Thursday night were appalling.

“Engaging in antisocial behaviour and then obstructing or assaulting police officers doing their duty is not and will not be tolerated in our community.

“Our inquiries so far suggest as many as 40 to 50 youths were involved, and we are carrying out robust measures to trace every one of them, including reviewing body worn video footage which provides very clear images.

“I understand that incidents like this can cause concern for locals, but I want to reassure them we are taking a zero-tolerance approach to violence and disorder.

“We will be tasking officers to carry out more patrols in the local area with a focus on antisocial behaviour.”

Police plea to parents after disturbance involving up to 50 youths

CI Dow urged parents and guardians to talk to their children about this behaviour.

He added: “We are liaising with the authorities to ensure those involved are effectively brought to justice, and we are considering serious charges due to the scale of disorder.

“I would urge those responsible to think about their behaviour and what the outcome of their actions could be, and I am asking parents and guardians to make sure they know where their children are and to talk to them about the impact of this type of activity.”

Anyone with any information can contact Police Scotland quoting incident 3337 of October 16.