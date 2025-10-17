Girl, 13, charged with attacking police officer after 50 youths involved in Cowdenbeath ‘disorder’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Girl, 13, charged with attacking police officer after 50 youths involved in Cowdenbeath ‘disorder’

Four other teens were charged amid 'appalling' scenes.

By Andrew Robson
Stenhouse Street in Cowdenbeath.
A 13-year-old girl has been charged with attacking a police officer after “appalling” scenes in Cowdenbeath.

Police attended a disturbance on Stenhouse Street in the Fife town involving as many as 50 youths on Thursday night.

Offers were out on patrol following reports of antisocial behaviour in the town the previous evening.

Pictures shared on social media showed several police vehicles in the Aldi car park shortly after 9pm.

A 13-year-old girl was charged in connection with the assault of an officer and attempted assault of two other officers.

Police also charged a 14-year-old boy and three other girls, aged 13, 14 and 15, in connection with the disturbance.

‘Appalling’ behaviour in Cowdenbeath

It followed reports of a fire being deliberately set in a grassy area near Pit Road earlier in the evening.

The force says inquiries are ongoing to trace those involved in both incidents.

Chief Inspector Christopher Dow, local area commander, said: “The acts of disorder in Cowdenbeath on Thursday night were appalling.

“Engaging in antisocial behaviour and then obstructing or assaulting police officers doing their duty is not and will not be tolerated in our community.

A fire was deliberately set on Pit Road.
“Our inquiries so far suggest as many as 40 to 50 youths were involved, and we are carrying out robust measures to trace every one of them, including reviewing body worn video footage which provides very clear images.

“I understand that incidents like this can cause concern for locals, but I want to reassure them we are taking a zero-tolerance approach to violence and disorder.

“We will be tasking officers to carry out more patrols in the local area with a focus on antisocial behaviour.”

Police plea to parents after disturbance involving up to 50 youths

CI Dow urged parents and guardians to talk to their children about this behaviour.

He added: “We are liaising with the authorities to ensure those involved are effectively brought to justice, and we are considering serious charges due to the scale of disorder.

“I would urge those responsible to think about their behaviour and what the outcome of their actions could be, and I am asking parents and guardians to make sure they know where their children are and to talk to them about the impact of this type of activity.”

Anyone with any information can contact Police Scotland quoting incident 3337 of October 16.

