A90 contraflows and lane closures during eight weeks of roadworks near Brechin

Lane restrictions and full day contraflows will be in place.

By Ben MacDonald
The A90 at Brechin
Roadworks will be in place on the A90 for eight weeks. Image: Google

A series of roadworks are set to be in place on the A90 near Brechin for eight weeks.

Amey will carry out essential carriageway and drainage maintenance work between Monday October 27 and Friday December 19.

The work will address deterioration on the northbound carriageway, as well as drainage issues on both sections.

Work will be undertaken on the A90 northbound between the A935 St Ann’s Junction to the B966 Keithock junction.

This will involve the installation of a continuous asphalt surface course to repair multiple degraded areas and restore surface integrity.

Drainage work will be carried out on both the north and southbound carriageways to correct existing defects.

Eight weeks of roadworks on A90 near Brechin

The timeline for the works is:

Monday October 27 to Friday November 7

Overnight lane restrictions north and southbound between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night. All slip roads to and from Brechin will remain open.

Sunday November 9 to Friday December 5

A contraflow will be in operation for 24 hours due to resurfacing. Northbound slip road closures will also be in place.

Monday December 8 to Friday December 19

Overnight lane restrictions north and southbound between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night. All slip roads to and from Brechin will remain open.

The roadworks will stretch over both entrances into Brechin. Image: Amey

Contraflow closures and diversions

During the contraflow the following northbound slip road closures and diversions will be in place:

The A90 northbound off slip to Brechin at the A935 St. Ann’s junction will be closed

Traffic can continue on the A90 northbound through the contraflow to Stracathro services.

The A935 St. Ann’s Junction northbound on slip to the A90 from Brechin will be closed

Traffic will be diverted through Brechin to the B966 Keithock junction northbound on slip for the A90.

The A90 northbound off slip to Brechin at the B966 Keithock junction will be closed

Traffic can continue on the A90 northbound to Stracathro services, returning southbound to exit at the B966 Keithock southbound off slip.

The B966 Keithock Junction northbound on slip to the A90 will be closed

Traffic will be required to travel on the A90 southbound to Kirriemuir junction, returning on the A90 northbound carriageway.

Amey says the works will be weather-dependent and could be cancelled or rescheduled due to poor conditions.

