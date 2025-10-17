Man cared for by ambulance after one-vehicle crash near Rosyth

A man has received care from the Scottish Ambulance Service after a crash near Rosyth.

Emergency services were called to the A823 eastbound road at Pitreavie just before 6pm on Friday.

Traffic Scotland has warned drivers the road remains closed.

Emergency services remain at the scene, with police turning traffic as they approach.

This is causing a build up of traffic on the road.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they sent two appliances to the scene, with one still in the area.

A spokesperson said: “We got the initial call from police Scotland at 5.44pm.

“We mobilised two appliances, and have one still in attendance.

“There was reports of one male in care of Scottish Ambulance Service, and the incident is now laid with Police Scotland as the road remains closed.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

