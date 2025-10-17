Four fire appliances called to blaze Binn Farm near Glenfarg

Firefighters have been called to a fire at Binn Farm, near Glenfarg.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to the farm just before 8pm on Friday evening.

Three appliances initially arrived at the farm, with a fourth arriving shortly after.

It is believed that the fire was caused by refuge inside a waste building.

A SFRS spokesperson said: ” We’ve received a call at 7.59pm on Friday.

The fire is refuge in one of the farm waste buildings at Binn Farm.

“At the moment we’ve got three appliances in attendance with another one on the way.”

“The fire is currently still being fought.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.