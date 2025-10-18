News Two men arrested and three injured after Kirkcaldy ‘disturbance’ involving hammer Emergency services were called to Windmill Road on Friday night. By Finn Nixon October 18 2025, 10:35am October 18 2025, 10:35am Share Two men arrested and three injured after Kirkcaldy ‘disturbance’ involving hammer Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5354371/two-men-arrested-three-injured-kirkcaldy/ Copy Link Police descended on Windmill Road in Dysart. Image: Google Maps A 24-year-old man and a 40-year-old man have been arrested in connection with assault after an incident in Kirkcaldy. The two men and a 53-year-old man were taken to hospital following the “disturbance” involving a hammer at Windmill Road on Friday night. Emergency services were called to the Dysart street at around 11.30pm. The condition of the men has not been confirmed. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30pm on Friday we received a report of a disturbance in Windmill Road, Kirkcaldy. “Emergency services attended and three men aged, 53, 40 and 24, were taken to hospital for treatment. “The 40-year-old man and the 24-year-old man have been arrested in connection with assault and enquiries are ongoing.”