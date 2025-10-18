Two men arrested and three injured after Kirkcaldy ‘disturbance’ involving hammer

A 24-year-old man and a 40-year-old man have been arrested in connection with assault after an incident in Kirkcaldy.

The two men and a 53-year-old man were taken to hospital following the “disturbance” involving a hammer at Windmill Road on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to the Dysart street at around 11.30pm.

The condition of the men has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30pm on Friday we received a report of a disturbance in Windmill Road, Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services attended and three men aged, 53, 40 and 24, were taken to hospital for treatment.

“The 40-year-old man and the 24-year-old man have been arrested in connection with assault and enquiries are ongoing.”