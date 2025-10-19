Protest group Pink Ladies leads latest Perth anti-immigration march

More than 100 protesters have taken part in the latest anti-immigration march through Perth city centre.

Groups including Pink Ladies and Perth’s Peaceful Protest were involved in Saturday’s event.

Both claim they have concerns about asylum seekers living in the city’s hotels.

It is the sixth time an anti-immigration protest has been held in Perth since August.

However, it is the first time a march has taken place under the Pink Ladies banner.

An organisation of the same name has been involved in protests outside hotels in England in recent months, but it is unclear whether it is directly linked to the group that led the Perth event.

Ahead of the march, Perth and Kinross Council said the group had not applied for a public procession licence.

The latest procession follows weeks of tensions in the city, fuelled by claims about more asylum seekers coming to the city.

About 190 asylum seekers currently live in two Perth hotels.

However, Perth and Kinross Council has repeatedly dismissed claims that an extra 250 people seeking asylum are set to be accommodated locally.

Earlier this month, three asylum seekers living in the city told The Courier how they want to be able to contribute to the city despite the hostility.

Perth protesters shout abuse at police after warning they could be arrested

On Saturday, women wearing pink outfits were joined by some children at the start of the march at North Inch.

There were also large groups of men carrying Saltires and Union flags.

Before the march set off, a police officer warned the groups via megaphone that they were at risk of arrest for taking part in the procession.

This was met by shouts of “w***er” and “this is a disgrace”, before local businessman Lee Stronach – one of those involved in arranging recent protests – called for calm.

Mr Stronach then led the group on a route including Tay Street, High Street, South Street and Leonard Street.

A 25-year-old woman, who refused to give her name to The Courier, told us the protesters were not far-right or racist.

She said: “(I’m marching) for the safety of women, kids and possibly men.

“There are not spaces for our own people going to prison, so why do we should we have more undocumented people coming in?

“Nobody even asked if locals were OK with more people coming in when we are bursting at the seams with our own issues.

“I’m mixed race, and my family is like the United Nations. It’s not about skin colour.

“Perth is not how it used to be, and I’m worried about the safety of girls.”

Protesters sang chants criticising the police and the council during the march.

They also heckled The Courier, and shouted: “Send them home.”

Several drivers honked their horns in support, while other members of the public made their disapproval clear, with at least one scuffle breaking out.

Police Scotland said it had made no arrests.

Council leader offers to meet Perth protesters

A counter-protest was held by Perth Against Racism outside the Radisson Blu Hotel, one of the buildings housing asylum seekers.

New Perth and Kinross Council leader Eric Drysdale joined the counter-protesters.

He said police had told him the march was not illegal because “they kept to the pavements”.

Mr Drysdale told The Courier: “Everyone is entitled to their opinions.

“I maintain the position that any protest should not be against the people in this hotel.

“It (should be) against the system that has kept them there, and not economically active, for as long as it has.

“I desperately want the UK Government to find solutions to this logjam and I would hope that would diffuse public tensions.

“It is a concern, but as long as they’re protesting within the law, then there’s nothing we can do.

“I do understand the difficulties with the system.

“There should be dialogue, but when I see the nature of earlier disputes, I find it difficult to see how there can be.

“If a representative of the protesters wishes to meet with me privately, I don’t have an issue with that.”