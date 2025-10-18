Watch moment Dundee dad learns he’s won £1 million in Omaze draw

A Dundee dad has scooped a £1 million win after entering the Omaze Monthly Millionaire Draw.

Mark Crawford, 49, was settling in for a quiet night with his wife Clair, 57, after finishing work when he heard a knock at the door.

To his surprise, it was Omaze to reveal he had won a lifechanging £1,000,000.

Mark, who works as a civil servant, said: “It was just a normal Friday night.

“I’d finished work, done my usual walk home, and was ready for dinner.

“The last thing I was expecting was to open the door and find out we’d become millionaires!

“My wife just kept saying, ‘I can’t think straight – I’ve no words.’

“She was completely shell-shocked. We both were.”

The couple immediately called their daughter, who thought it was a prank.

He added: “She said, ‘You’re winding me up!’ – and I told my son-in-law, ‘You might be getting more than socks for Christmas this year!’”

Winning £1m Omaze prize is ‘best feeling in the world’ says Dundee dad

Mark and Clair, who have been married for nearly 12 years, say the money has “lifted” a weight.

The Dundee dad said: “We can pay off our overdraft and stop worrying about money every month.

“It’s the best feeling in the world.

“We’d even been talking about downsizing to save costs – we don’t need to anymore.

“Now we can start thinking about a new start, maybe even move somewhere that feels fresh.”

The pair met in London, where Mark lived before moving back to Scotland in 2011.

Now, the lifechanging prize could mean a move is on the cards.

Mark said: “When we left London all those years ago, we always thought we’d never be able to get back there as it’s just so expensive, but now we can.

“Our daughter is there, and the idea of being closer to her is so exciting.”

Upgrading to a new campervan and visiting dream locations across the world are also in Mark and Clair’s plans.

Mark said: “We have a rusty old campervan that keeps breaking down, so first on the list is a shiny new campervan.

“We’ve always wanted to do more travelling – around the Highlands of course, Cornwall, maybe even Norway.

“We don’t even have passports at the moment, so before we buy the new camper, we’d better get those sorted.

“Our ultimate dream is to visit Japan.

“It’s always been on the list and now, as Clair said, we could actually afford the travel insurance.”

‘Winning a million pounds is coolest thing that’s ever happened to me’

While Mark is overjoyed to have won the huge sum, he says it doesn’t beat being married to Clair.

He said: “I was born without a sense of smell but even I know there’s a strong whiff of opportunity thanks to this win.

“Winning a million pounds is probably the coolest thing that’s ever happened to me.

“I did see The Velvet Underground on their reunion tour back in ’93, so that was probably the last time I could’ve been considered cool in my life.

“But honestly, falling in love at first sight with Clair is still the best thing that has ever happened to me.

“She’s still here all these years later, so that’s what I call real luck.”

James Oakes, president of Omaze, said: “Everyone at Omaze is thrilled to be celebrating another Monthly Millionaire.

“Huge congratulations to Mark and Clair for becoming our latest £1 million winners!

“We’re so happy for them and their family.”