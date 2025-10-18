Watch moment Dundee dad learns he’s won £1 million in Omaze draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch moment Dundee dad learns he’s won £1 million in Omaze draw

"The last thing I was expecting was to open the door and find out we’d become millionaires!"

By Isla Glen
Mark and Clair Crawford won £1 million in the Omaze Monthly Millionaire Draw. Image: Omaze
A Dundee dad has scooped a £1 million win after entering the Omaze Monthly Millionaire Draw.

Mark Crawford, 49, was settling in for a quiet night with his wife Clair, 57, after finishing work when he heard a knock at the door.

To his surprise, it was Omaze to reveal he had won a lifechanging £1,000,000.

Mark, who works as a civil servant, said: “It was just a normal Friday night.

“I’d finished work, done my usual walk home, and was ready for dinner.

“The last thing I was expecting was to open the door and find out we’d become millionaires!

“My wife just kept saying, ‘I can’t think straight – I’ve no words.’

“She was completely shell-shocked. We both were.”

The couple immediately called their daughter, who thought it was a prank.

He added: “She said, ‘You’re winding me up!’ – and I told my son-in-law, ‘You might be getting more than socks for Christmas this year!’”

Winning £1m Omaze prize is ‘best feeling in the world’ says Dundee dad

Mark and Clair, who have been married for nearly 12 years, say the money has “lifted” a weight.

The Dundee dad said: “We can pay off our overdraft and stop worrying about money every month.

“It’s the best feeling in the world.

“We’d even been talking about downsizing to save costs – we don’t need to anymore.

“Now we can start thinking about a new start, maybe even move somewhere that feels fresh.”

The pair met in London, where Mark lived before moving back to Scotland in 2011.

Now, the lifechanging prize could mean a move is on the cards.

Mark said: “When we left London all those years ago, we always thought we’d never be able to get back there as it’s just so expensive, but now we can.

“Our daughter is there, and the idea of being closer to her is so exciting.”

Mark and Clair were in shock after the big win. Image: Omaze

Upgrading to a new campervan and visiting dream locations across the world are also in Mark and Clair’s plans.

Mark said: “We have a rusty old campervan that keeps breaking down, so first on the list is a shiny new campervan.

“We’ve always wanted to do more travelling – around the Highlands of course, Cornwall, maybe even Norway.

“We don’t even have passports at the moment, so before we buy the new camper, we’d better get those sorted.

“Our ultimate dream is to visit Japan.

“It’s always been on the list and now, as Clair said, we could actually afford the travel insurance.”

‘Winning a million pounds is coolest thing that’s ever happened to me’

While Mark is overjoyed to have won the huge sum, he says it doesn’t beat being married to Clair.

He said: “I was born without a sense of smell but even I know there’s a strong whiff of opportunity thanks to this win.

“Winning a million pounds is probably the coolest thing that’s ever happened to me.

“I did see The Velvet Underground on their reunion tour back in ’93, so that was probably the last time I could’ve been considered cool in my life.

The couple are overjoyed to have won the million-pound sum. Image: Omaze

“But honestly, falling in love at first sight with Clair is still the best thing that has ever happened to me.

“She’s still here all these years later, so that’s what I call real luck.”

James Oakes, president of Omaze, said: “Everyone at Omaze is thrilled to be celebrating another Monthly Millionaire.

“Huge congratulations to Mark and Clair for becoming our latest £1 million winners!

“We’re so happy for them and their family.”

