Man, 81, taken to hospital after being injured on Perthshire road

Police have closed the road between Dunning and Muckhart.

By Isla Glen
The B934. Image: Google Street View
An 81-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being injured on a Perthshire road.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the B934 near Dunning at around 1.45pm on Saturday.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

Police have closed the road between Muckhart and Dunning.

B934 closed after 81-year-old injured

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.45pm on Saturday, 18 October, 2025 we received a report of a man injured on the B934 in Perthshire.

“Emergency services attended, including air ambulance, and the 81-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

“The road is closed between Muckhart and Dunning and diversions are in place.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they had two appliances in attendance.

