Police appeal after boy, 4, seen riding bike alone at Dundee retail park

The child was seen in the King's Cross Road and Kingsway Retail Park areas.

By Isla Glen
The boy was seen on King's Cross Road. Image: Google Street View
Police are appealing for information after a young boy was seen alone in a busy area of Dundee.

The child, aged around four, was riding a bicycle with no adults nearby in the King’s Cross Road and Kingsway Retail Park areas at around 3.20pm on Saturday.

Police officers attended but the boy was no longer in the area.

He is described as wearing a white jumper, shorts and purple trainers with short blonde hair.

The bike was lime green and BMX style.

Concern for boy riding bike alone at Dundee retail park

Inspector Mahboob Ahmad said: “We want to make sure the boy is OK and is with his carers.

“If anyone recognises the description of the boy and knows who he is, please contact police.

“Also if the carers of the boy see this and can confirm he is safe and well, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident 2038 of October 18.

