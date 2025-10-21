St Andrews woman calls for end to ‘drunken’ Raisin Weekend celebrations but students defend ‘good-spirited’ events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews woman calls for end to ‘drunken’ Raisin Weekend celebrations but students defend ‘good-spirited’ events

St Andrews University says it takes concerns about disruptive behaviour seriously.

By Finn Nixon & Ben MacDonald
Group of students at the University of St Andrews laughing and throwing shaving foam at each other during the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn.
Students cover each other in foam during the lively Raisin Monday celebrations at St Andrews University. Image: Richie Hancox/DC Thomson

A St Andrews woman who claims she and her elderly dad are regularly woken by drunken students has called for an end to the Raisin celebrations.

Jennifer Low has lived in St Andrews with her husband for about 19 years, and also now lives with her 85-year-old dad.

She says she was forced to phone the police on Sunday morning after being woken by students at around 5.50am, who were drinking and playing music in a nearby garden.

It came as students enjoyed the annual Raisin Weekend celebrations, which culminate in the Raisin Monday foam fight.

Jennifer, who contacted The Courier to raise her concerns, said: “Year in, year out, we get this disturbance and the police are deployed.

‘St Andrews is like a zombie apocalypse during Raisin celebrations’

“It’s like walking into a zombie apocalypse at Raisin Weekend.

“We are caring for my elderly dad and we have enough disruption through the night.”

The Raisin celebrations mark the end of a mentoring period during which first-year university students are given an ‘academic family’.

It involves students playing games and pranks.

They also put on fancy dress for the foam fight on Lower College Green on the Monday.

Jennifer claims disruptive behaviour is not limited to Raisin Weekend.

Students and residents have discussed the Raisin Monday tradition
Students participated in the annual Raisin Monday event. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

She said: “I have seen girls on the street, sitting on the kerb, who have clearly wet themselves because they are so drunk.

“It’s a wonder nobody has died from the amount of alcohol consumed.

“It’s basically condoning an excuse for debauchery and drunkenness.

“It’s like they’ve got this carte blanche to behave in a way that if you were an ordinary citizen, you would have an asbo put on you.

“It’s just got totally out of hand.”

Resident wants students to ‘draw a line’ under Raisin celebrations

She has called for the university and student groups to “draw a line” under Raisin and related celebrations.

She added: “I’m not against people having a good time, but not at the expense of other people’s wellbeing.

“They bring in a lot of money, and I can understand why they want to come here, but they have a responsibility to the community.

“There have been times where I’ve been in tears with feeling not able to control my environment, because you don’t know when it’s going to stop.”

Students defend ‘good-spirited’ Raisin celebrations

However, students taking part in Monday’s festivities defended the celebrations.

Violet Butterfield, an international relations student from Brighton, participated in the event with her new classmates.

She said: “I’ve definitely seen some people looking a bit annoyed by it, but most people are in quite good spirits.

“I had to go into a coffee shop to get a singular coffee bean for the scavenger hunt, and they were very accommodating and welcoming to me.

“I think most people are quite nice about it.”

Violet Butterfiel took part in her first Raisin Weekend celebrations. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Eva Grow, a theology student, is acting as a mentor – or ‘parent’ – for seven new students from America and Scotland.

She said: “I think it’s a fun tradition and it’s just a couple of days of the year.

“As ‘parents’, we’ve tried to not do all the crazy things, like when they go into businesses and disrupt them.

“We try to be respectful to the town, but I think overall, it’s just a fun tradition.

“It’s funny to look out your window and see.

“I’m sure there’ll be noise complaints, but again, it’s just one day a year.”

Eva Grow (right) and her flatmates are helping new students to settle in. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Some residents also said they had not experienced any issues with Raisin Weekend.

One woman, who did not want to be named, said: “I live on a busy street and didn’t hear anything.

“I do have neighbours who live next to students, and they did say that they had parties.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it; it’s an annual tradition.

“There are people who say that it has grown over time, but I do think the university are working to try and keep the relations with the town positive.”

Another woman who lives in the town centre said: “St Andrews is known for being a university town, so I’d think people would know what to expect.

“Everyone seems to be in high spirits, and the town is busy.”

St Andrews University ‘treats reports of poor behaviour seriously’ but says students are ‘letting loose’

St Andrews University says it does not directly organise Raisin events, but that it works to mitigate anti-social behaviour in the town.

A spokesperson said: “Over the years, the university has put in place a comprehensive operational plan working closely with partners such as the coastguard, police, and Scottish Ambulance Service, alongside internal security and response, and student wellbeing teams.

“This co-ordinated approach helps ensure the celebrations are undertaken as safely and respectfully as possible.

“We recognise that early-morning noise during Raisin can be disruptive for residents, and reports of poor behaviour are taken seriously and addressed accordingly.

“Many of the students taking part are in their first months away from home. With new freedoms, it is perhaps expected that some will ‘let loose’.

St Andrews University
St Andrews University. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The priority is to support their safety and wellbeing while encouraging responsible behaviour.

“If the university were to try to shut the tradition down entirely, it might move underground and present greater risks.

“Instead, the university aims to guide students – young adults – to make good decisions and understand their impact on the wider community and the local environment.

“The university remains committed to supporting student wellbeing and being a considerate neighbour.

“We will use all feedback, including reports of increased noise, to improve the approach in future years.”

