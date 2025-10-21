St Andrews woman calls for end to ‘drunken’ Raisin Weekend celebrations but students defend ‘good-spirited’ events

A St Andrews woman who claims she and her elderly dad are regularly woken by drunken students has called for an end to the Raisin celebrations.

Jennifer Low has lived in St Andrews with her husband for about 19 years, and also now lives with her 85-year-old dad.

She says she was forced to phone the police on Sunday morning after being woken by students at around 5.50am, who were drinking and playing music in a nearby garden.

It came as students enjoyed the annual Raisin Weekend celebrations, which culminate in the Raisin Monday foam fight.

Jennifer, who contacted The Courier to raise her concerns, said: “Year in, year out, we get this disturbance and the police are deployed.

‘St Andrews is like a zombie apocalypse during Raisin celebrations’

“It’s like walking into a zombie apocalypse at Raisin Weekend.

“We are caring for my elderly dad and we have enough disruption through the night.”

The Raisin celebrations mark the end of a mentoring period during which first-year university students are given an ‘academic family’.

It involves students playing games and pranks.

They also put on fancy dress for the foam fight on Lower College Green on the Monday.

Jennifer claims disruptive behaviour is not limited to Raisin Weekend.

She said: “I have seen girls on the street, sitting on the kerb, who have clearly wet themselves because they are so drunk.

“It’s a wonder nobody has died from the amount of alcohol consumed.

“It’s basically condoning an excuse for debauchery and drunkenness.

“It’s like they’ve got this carte blanche to behave in a way that if you were an ordinary citizen, you would have an asbo put on you.

“It’s just got totally out of hand.”

Resident wants students to ‘draw a line’ under Raisin celebrations

She has called for the university and student groups to “draw a line” under Raisin and related celebrations.

She added: “I’m not against people having a good time, but not at the expense of other people’s wellbeing.

“They bring in a lot of money, and I can understand why they want to come here, but they have a responsibility to the community.

“There have been times where I’ve been in tears with feeling not able to control my environment, because you don’t know when it’s going to stop.”

Students defend ‘good-spirited’ Raisin celebrations

However, students taking part in Monday’s festivities defended the celebrations.

Violet Butterfield, an international relations student from Brighton, participated in the event with her new classmates.

She said: “I’ve definitely seen some people looking a bit annoyed by it, but most people are in quite good spirits.

“I had to go into a coffee shop to get a singular coffee bean for the scavenger hunt, and they were very accommodating and welcoming to me.

“I think most people are quite nice about it.”

Eva Grow, a theology student, is acting as a mentor – or ‘parent’ – for seven new students from America and Scotland.

She said: “I think it’s a fun tradition and it’s just a couple of days of the year.

“As ‘parents’, we’ve tried to not do all the crazy things, like when they go into businesses and disrupt them.

“We try to be respectful to the town, but I think overall, it’s just a fun tradition.

“It’s funny to look out your window and see.

“I’m sure there’ll be noise complaints, but again, it’s just one day a year.”

Some residents also said they had not experienced any issues with Raisin Weekend.

One woman, who did not want to be named, said: “I live on a busy street and didn’t hear anything.

“I do have neighbours who live next to students, and they did say that they had parties.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it; it’s an annual tradition.

“There are people who say that it has grown over time, but I do think the university are working to try and keep the relations with the town positive.”

Another woman who lives in the town centre said: “St Andrews is known for being a university town, so I’d think people would know what to expect.

“Everyone seems to be in high spirits, and the town is busy.”

St Andrews University ‘treats reports of poor behaviour seriously’ but says students are ‘letting loose’

St Andrews University says it does not directly organise Raisin events, but that it works to mitigate anti-social behaviour in the town.

A spokesperson said: “Over the years, the university has put in place a comprehensive operational plan working closely with partners such as the coastguard, police, and Scottish Ambulance Service, alongside internal security and response, and student wellbeing teams.

“This co-ordinated approach helps ensure the celebrations are undertaken as safely and respectfully as possible.

“We recognise that early-morning noise during Raisin can be disruptive for residents, and reports of poor behaviour are taken seriously and addressed accordingly.

“Many of the students taking part are in their first months away from home. With new freedoms, it is perhaps expected that some will ‘let loose’.

“The priority is to support their safety and wellbeing while encouraging responsible behaviour.

“If the university were to try to shut the tradition down entirely, it might move underground and present greater risks.

“Instead, the university aims to guide students – young adults – to make good decisions and understand their impact on the wider community and the local environment.

“The university remains committed to supporting student wellbeing and being a considerate neighbour.

“We will use all feedback, including reports of increased noise, to improve the approach in future years.”