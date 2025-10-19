Search for missing Perth woman, 46, after car found near River Tay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Search for missing Perth woman, 46, after car found near River Tay

Lucy Sheldon was last seen walking on a path north of Stormontfield Hydro Station.

By Finn Nixon
Lucy Sheldon, 46. was last seen near Stormontfield Hydro Station. Image: Police Scotland
Lucy Sheldon, 46. was last seen near Stormontfield Hydro Station. Image: Police Scotland

Police are searching for a missing 46-year-old woman from Perth whose car was found parked near the River Tay.

Lucy Sheldon, 46, was last seen walking north on a path near Stormontfield Hydro Station, close to Luncarty, at around 1.20pm on Saturday.

Officers found her Fiat 500, with registration ST24 JNV, at the hydro station.

Lucy is described as about 5ft 4in tall and of slim build, with long, brown hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a black puffer jacket, black leggings, and black and white shoes.

Lucy’s car was found at the hydro station. Image: Police Scotland
What Lucy was wearing when she was last seen. Image: Police Scotland

Inspector Cook said: “It is out of character for Lucy not to be in touch with family and friends, and as time passes, concerns are growing.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to trace her.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area and who may have seen Lucy or anyone matching her description to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone in the area who may have seen her vehicle or have dash cam footage that could assist to get in touch.”

Police have urged anyone with information to contact 101 and quote the reference number 1826 of October 18.

