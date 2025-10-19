Search for missing Perth woman, 46, after car found near River Tay

Police are searching for a missing 46-year-old woman from Perth whose car was found parked near the River Tay.

Lucy Sheldon, 46, was last seen walking north on a path near Stormontfield Hydro Station, close to Luncarty, at around 1.20pm on Saturday.

Officers found her Fiat 500, with registration ST24 JNV, at the hydro station.

Lucy is described as about 5ft 4in tall and of slim build, with long, brown hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a black puffer jacket, black leggings, and black and white shoes.

Inspector Cook said: “It is out of character for Lucy not to be in touch with family and friends, and as time passes, concerns are growing.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to trace her.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area and who may have seen Lucy or anyone matching her description to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone in the area who may have seen her vehicle or have dash cam footage that could assist to get in touch.”

Police have urged anyone with information to contact 101 and quote the reference number 1826 of October 18.