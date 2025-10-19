Police release CCTV image after young boy spotted riding bike alone in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police release CCTV image after young boy spotted riding bike alone in Dundee

The boy, thought to be aged between four and six, did not have any adults with him at the time.

By Bryan Copland
A CCTV image showing the bike the boy was riding and the clothes he was wearing when spotted in Dundee. Image: Police Scotland
Police have released a CCTV image after a young boy was spotted riding a bike alone in Dundee.

Officers received reports that the boy, thought to be aged between four and six, was riding his bicycle with no adults nearby in the Kings Cross Road and Kingsway Retail Park areas of Dundee at around 3.20pm on Saturday.

Police attended but the boy was no longer in the area.

The force put out an initial appeal on Saturday evening but the boy has not been traced.

In response to the first social media appeal, several locals have reported seeing the boy in other parts of Dundee.

The boy was wearing a white jumper, shorts and purple trainers at the time.

He had short, blond hair and was riding a “very distinctive” lime green BMX-style bike.

‘We want to make sure the boy is OK’

Inspector Alan Baird said: “Thank you to everyone who has shared our appeal and called in with information, but we still have not traced this boy.

“We are releasing the CCTV image of the bike he was riding in the hope that someone recognises it.

“We want to make sure the boy is OK and is with his carers.

“If anyone recognises the description of the boy and knows who he is, please contact police.

“Also, if the guardians of the boy see this and can confirm he is safe and well, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police, quoting incident 2038 of October 18.

Conversation