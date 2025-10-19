Police release CCTV image after young boy spotted riding bike alone in Dundee

Police have released a CCTV image after a young boy was spotted riding a bike alone in Dundee.

Officers received reports that the boy, thought to be aged between four and six, was riding his bicycle with no adults nearby in the Kings Cross Road and Kingsway Retail Park areas of Dundee at around 3.20pm on Saturday.

Police attended but the boy was no longer in the area.

The force put out an initial appeal on Saturday evening but the boy has not been traced.

In response to the first social media appeal, several locals have reported seeing the boy in other parts of Dundee.

The boy was wearing a white jumper, shorts and purple trainers at the time.

He had short, blond hair and was riding a “very distinctive” lime green BMX-style bike.

‘We want to make sure the boy is OK’

Inspector Alan Baird said: “Thank you to everyone who has shared our appeal and called in with information, but we still have not traced this boy.

“We are releasing the CCTV image of the bike he was riding in the hope that someone recognises it.

“We want to make sure the boy is OK and is with his carers.

“If anyone recognises the description of the boy and knows who he is, please contact police.

“Also, if the guardians of the boy see this and can confirm he is safe and well, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police, quoting incident 2038 of October 18.