50 great pictures as youngsters enjoy first Angus junior parkrun in Arbroath

A new Angus generation joined the parkrun phenomenon as West Links in Arbroath hosted the area’s first junior event.

On Sunday morning, a field of around youngsters took part in the inaugural 2k challenge.

Junior parkrun is for children aged four to 14-years-old.

West Links junior parkrun follows the success of the weekly Saturday parkrun at the town seafront. It is approaching its fourth anniversary.

Arbroath teacher Lynn Petrie has been one if its run directors since the outset. She said the idea of establishing the first junior parkrun in Angus had been a long-held ambition.

On Sunday, she was assisted by 14-year-old daughter, Emily, who received an Angus Council certificate in recognition of her community commitment.

Lynn’s 11-year-old son, Ethan, also led the parkrun warm-up with a pal.

“It’s been quite a long time in the pipeline, but the donations from local businesses to get it going have been great,” said Lynn.

“We already have 27 volunteers for junior parkrun, which is amazing.”

And Lynn hopes Inverbrothock School where she teaches will lead the way in encouraging others to become part of the parkrun primary initiative.

It encourages local schools to partner with the event to boost children’s daily exercise and wellbeing.

Photographer Kim Cessford was at West Links to capture the fun at the inaugural junior parkrun.