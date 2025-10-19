50 great pictures as youngsters enjoy first Angus junior parkrun in Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
50 great pictures as youngsters enjoy first Angus junior parkrun in Arbroath

The event follows the success of the weekly West Links parkrun in Arbroath which is approaching its fourth anniversary.

The first West Links junior parkrun gets underway at Arbroath seafront. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown & Kim Cessford

A new Angus generation joined the parkrun phenomenon as West Links in Arbroath hosted the area’s first junior event.

On Sunday morning, a field of around youngsters took part in the inaugural 2k challenge.

Junior parkrun is for children aged four to 14-years-old.

West Links junior parkrun follows the success of the weekly Saturday parkrun at the town seafront. It is approaching its fourth anniversary.

Arbroath teacher Lynn Petrie has been one if its run directors since the outset. She said the idea of establishing the first junior parkrun in Angus had been a long-held ambition.

On Sunday, she was assisted by 14-year-old daughter, Emily, who received an Angus Council certificate in recognition of her community commitment.

Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Emily Petrie-Whitley receives her certificate of recognition from Arbroath councillor Lois Speed and Angus Provost Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Lynn’s 11-year-old son, Ethan, also led the parkrun warm-up with a pal.

“It’s been quite a long time in the pipeline, but the donations from local businesses to get it going have been great,” said Lynn.

“We already have 27 volunteers for junior parkrun, which is amazing.”

And Lynn hopes Inverbrothock School where she teaches will lead the way in encouraging others to become part of the parkrun primary initiative.

It encourages local schools to partner with the event to boost children’s daily exercise and wellbeing.

Photographer Kim Cessford was at West Links to capture the fun at the inaugural junior parkrun.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Theo Caldwell-Nichols, Rosie Bell, Connie Caldwell-Nichols and Jude Caldwell-Nichols ready for the junior parkrun.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Hitting the 2k course for the first time.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
A determined start to junior parkrun.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Encouragement from the sidelines.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Excitement at the first event.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Giving it their all.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Focus from this young participant.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Woolly hats on West Links.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Maximum effort.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Keen volunteers helped the inaugural junior parkrun a sucess.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Hollie Murphy looking forward to her parkrun.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
And they’re off for the for the first West Links junior parkrun.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Andy Peck was one of the ‘Tail’ walkers.

Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.

Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Tackling the 2k and seafront conditions.
The mass start for the West Links junior parkrun.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Jakob and Karsen Stott ready to take part.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
A quick getaway at West Links.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Getting into the stride of parkrun.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Chilly conditions before the start.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Charlotte, Nieve, Stuart and Rowan Carswell joined the event.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Pre-run briefing
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Having a fun first parkrun.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Instructions before the start of the first West Links junior parkrun.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Youngsters make their way around the seaside course.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Junior parkrun is for 4 to 14.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Striding out at Arbroath seafront.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Out on the course.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Keeping up with each other.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Junior parkrun volunteers celebrate the inaugural event.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Coasting along the coast.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Encouragement for this young parkrunner.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
The first West Links junior parkrun was a true family affair.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
High-five!
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Thumbs up from this participant.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
T-shirt weather for one junior parkrunner.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Out on the 2k course.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
A treat for the finishers.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Take your pick.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Powering towards the junior parkrun finish line.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
2k is no trouble for this young pair.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Run director Lynn Petrie briefs volunteers and participants.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Almost at the line.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Oliver Ritchie and Colleen Craig at West Links Park.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Assistant run director Emily Petrie-Whitley was presented with an Angus Council certificate of recognition for Services to Your Community.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
The parkrun drew a good turnout.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
Maximum effort from these young runners.
Inaugural West Links junior parkrun in Arbroath.
The young parkrunners set off on their first Arbroath 2k.

Conversation