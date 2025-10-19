Body found in search for woman, 46, missing from Perth

A body has been found in the search for a woman missing from Perth.

Police launched a search for Lucy Sheldon, 46, after she was reported missing in the Stormontfield area, near the River Tay, on Saturday.

She was last seen walking on a path near the hydro station, close to Luncarty, at around 1.20pm.

Her car was also found parked at the hydro station.

Police have since confirmed a body has been found in water.

A Police Scotland statement said: “A body has been found in water near Stormontfield.

“Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of Lucy Sheldon, 46, from Perth, have been informed.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”