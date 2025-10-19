Search for missing Aberfeldy man, 37, last seen in Perth city centre

Police are searching for a missing man from Aberfeldy who was last seen in Perth.

Henry Martin, 37, was last seen in the city centre heading towards South Street at around 12.30pm on Saturday.

He is described as 6ft and of slim build with short brown hair and brown facial hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a Barbour style jacket, navy chinos, white socks and grey Adidas trainers.

Inspector Jill Dolan said: “Inquiries are ongoing to trace Henry, and we are keen to make sure he is safe.

“We are appealing to anyone who has seen Henry, or has any information about his whereabouts, to come forward and speak with officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3982 of October 18.