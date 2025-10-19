A92 between Arbroath and Montrose closed after crash

The A92 has been closed between Arbroath and Montrose after a crash.

Emergency services are in attendance at the collision at Inverkeilor.

The road has been shut since around 6pm.

Drivers are being asked to follow the diversion route via the B965.

A Police Scotland statement said: “The A92 is currently closed at Inverkeilor, Angus, due to a road traffic collision.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area and diversions are in place via the B965 which is the same signposted route high sided vehicles use.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We are in attendance and have two appliances at the scene.”

