Police identify young boy seen cycling alone on Dundee streets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Police identify young boy seen cycling alone on Dundee streets

Officers say no further action is needed.

By Lindsey Hamilton
A CCTV image showing the bike the boy was riding and the clothes he was wearing when spotted in Dundee. Image: Police Scotland
A CCTV image showing the bike the boy was riding and the clothes he was wearing when spotted in Dundee. Image: Police Scotland

Police have identified a young boy spotted riding a bike alone in Dundee.

Police released two appeals and a CCTV image after the child, thought to be aged between four and six, was seen riding his bicycle with no adults nearby in the Kings Cross Road and Kingsway Retail Park areas of Dundee at around 3.20pm on Saturday.

However, officers have now spoken to the boy’s family and say no further action is needed.

The force has not revealed any further details on the circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following a previous appeal concerning a child seen riding a bicycle in Dundee, we can confirm we have identified the boy and spoken to his family.

“The child was seen at Kings Cross Road and Kingsway Retail Park during the afternoon of Saturday October 18.

“No further police action is required and we would like to thank the public for their assistance.”

More from News

The A92 near Inverkeilor. Image: Google Street View
Man, 22, dies after crash on A92 in Angus
Reform Street in Dundee is one of the major closures in this week's travel round-up. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
All the latest travel disruption in Dundee, Perthshire, Fife and Stirling - and when…
An artist's impression of how the transformation of the Wellgate Centre into the new D&A College campus coud look. Image: BDP.
Dundee and Angus College £265m campus transformation 'essential' to future as job cuts looms
3
Rosyth Europe Ferry
SNP government 'cynically blocking' Rosyth-Dunkirk ferry link, furious MP says
Casey Dillon is shocked to win M&S: Dress the Nation. Image: Casey Dillon/Instagram
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee woman, 23, 'flooded with positivity' after winning TV fashion contest
Kieron Edwards
Creep snared by Women's Aid footage after assaulting lone female in Dundee
XL Bullies are still being homed in Dundee
Angus XL Bully sanctuary: Details of 25 dogs at Forfar kennels revealed - including…
5
The Old Stables in Bridge of Allan.
Stirling Planning Ahead: Bridge of Allan Old Stables faces demolition
Liam Vincent-Kilbride fears losing access to the drug vorasidenib. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Fife dad with incurable brain tumour dealt 'devastating blow' over life-changing medication
The A92 near Inverkeilor. Image: Google Street View
Emergency services called to crash on A92 between Arbroath and Montrose

Conversation