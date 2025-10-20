Police identify young boy seen cycling alone on Dundee streets

Police have identified a young boy spotted riding a bike alone in Dundee.

Police released two appeals and a CCTV image after the child, thought to be aged between four and six, was seen riding his bicycle with no adults nearby in the Kings Cross Road and Kingsway Retail Park areas of Dundee at around 3.20pm on Saturday.

However, officers have now spoken to the boy’s family and say no further action is needed.

The force has not revealed any further details on the circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following a previous appeal concerning a child seen riding a bicycle in Dundee, we can confirm we have identified the boy and spoken to his family.

“The child was seen at Kings Cross Road and Kingsway Retail Park during the afternoon of Saturday October 18.

“No further police action is required and we would like to thank the public for their assistance.”