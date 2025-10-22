Angus Planning Ahead: Montrose Port expansion and Arbroath podiatry refusal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Planning Ahead: Montrose Port expansion and Arbroath podiatry refusal

The latest Angus planning round-up includes plans for a "major industrial development" at Montrose Port.

By Lindsey Hamilton & Ben MacDonald
Plans revealed for Montrose Port. Image: Crawford Architecture

Plans have been revealed for a “major industrial development” at Montrose Port.

Montrose Port Authority has given the first glimpse of plans to develop a prime industrial site in the Angus town.

A year ago, the port announced it had acquired the 45-acre Forties Road site, which was formerly home to Petrofac’s fire safety training facility.

At the time, it said the purchase was to further its ambitions to be one of Scotland’s key offshore energy hubs.

It is thought the land could be used by companies connected to the offshore wind supply chain.

The plans for Montrose Commercial Park on Forties Road. Image: Crawford Architecture

It is also possible that existing firms at Montrose Port could move to the new premises. This would free up land at the port as it hopes to win more offshore work.

Local firm Crawford Architecture has submitted the first planning application for the development.

It requests the “erection of warehousing, offices, business units, new entrance roundabout and associated works” across 26 acres of the site.

It is being classed as a “major industrial development” which requires statutory pre-application consultation.

Arbroath podiatry business refusal

Parkview Gardens, Arbroath. Image: Google Street View

Plans to convert a domestic garage in Arbroath into a podiatry business have been refused.

Dominic Maton, of Parkview Gardens, was hoping to open a business offering treatments and assessments by appointment only.

In its letter of refusal, Angus Council felt it would not be acceptable to have a business of its size in a residential area.

The council felt there was not enough space in the cul-de-sac for an increase in cars, and that the street was used primarily for private use.

Derelict Kirriemuir church home to be converted

Planning permission has been granted for the conversion of a former Kirriemuir church hall to a private home.

St Ninian’s Church hall on the Glengate is owned by Barbara Findlay, who sought permission for a change of use from a church hall into a single house.

Built between 1851 and 1853, the church hall was originally home to the New Light Antiburgher congregation.

The former St Ninian’s Church Hall. Image: Google Maps

In 1972, the building became vacant after the congregation merged with the nearby Old Parish Church, and was briefly owned by Kirriemuir Boys’ Brigade in the early 2000s.

Planning was previously granted to convert the building into residential use but no progress was ever made.

In November 2021, the former church hall – which is in a “poor” state according to the Buildings at Risk register – was up for sale with an opening bid of £40,000.

It is understood the owner plans to renovate the interior and exterior of the building.

Seasonal workers caravans granted at Liff farm

A continuation of planning permission has been granted for seasonal workers’ caravans at a farm on the outskirts of Dundee.

A total of 11 farm workers’ caravans can be retained for a further five years at Muirloch Farm, Liff.

Muirloch Farm, Liff. Image: Google Street View

The application was submitted by Peter Arbuckle of Star Inn Farm, Invergowrie.

The caravans will only be occupied between May 1 and September 30.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Perth and Kinross applications

Montrose Port development

Arbroath podiatry business

Kirriemuir church conversion

Liff seasonal caravans

Conversation