Angus Planning Ahead: Montrose Port expansion and Arbroath podiatry refusal

Plans have been revealed for a “major industrial development” at Montrose Port.

Montrose Port Authority has given the first glimpse of plans to develop a prime industrial site in the Angus town.

A year ago, the port announced it had acquired the 45-acre Forties Road site, which was formerly home to Petrofac’s fire safety training facility.

At the time, it said the purchase was to further its ambitions to be one of Scotland’s key offshore energy hubs.

It is thought the land could be used by companies connected to the offshore wind supply chain.

It is also possible that existing firms at Montrose Port could move to the new premises. This would free up land at the port as it hopes to win more offshore work.

Local firm Crawford Architecture has submitted the first planning application for the development.

It requests the “erection of warehousing, offices, business units, new entrance roundabout and associated works” across 26 acres of the site.

It is being classed as a “major industrial development” which requires statutory pre-application consultation.

Arbroath podiatry business refusal

Plans to convert a domestic garage in Arbroath into a podiatry business have been refused.

Dominic Maton, of Parkview Gardens, was hoping to open a business offering treatments and assessments by appointment only.

In its letter of refusal, Angus Council felt it would not be acceptable to have a business of its size in a residential area.

The council felt there was not enough space in the cul-de-sac for an increase in cars, and that the street was used primarily for private use.

Derelict Kirriemuir church home to be converted

Planning permission has been granted for the conversion of a former Kirriemuir church hall to a private home.

St Ninian’s Church hall on the Glengate is owned by Barbara Findlay, who sought permission for a change of use from a church hall into a single house.

Built between 1851 and 1853, the church hall was originally home to the New Light Antiburgher congregation.

In 1972, the building became vacant after the congregation merged with the nearby Old Parish Church, and was briefly owned by Kirriemuir Boys’ Brigade in the early 2000s.

Planning was previously granted to convert the building into residential use but no progress was ever made.

In November 2021, the former church hall – which is in a “poor” state according to the Buildings at Risk register – was up for sale with an opening bid of £40,000.

It is understood the owner plans to renovate the interior and exterior of the building.

Seasonal workers caravans granted at Liff farm

A continuation of planning permission has been granted for seasonal workers’ caravans at a farm on the outskirts of Dundee.

A total of 11 farm workers’ caravans can be retained for a further five years at Muirloch Farm, Liff.

The application was submitted by Peter Arbuckle of Star Inn Farm, Invergowrie.

The caravans will only be occupied between May 1 and September 30.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Perth and Kinross applications

Montrose Port development

Arbroath podiatry business

Kirriemuir church conversion

Liff seasonal caravans