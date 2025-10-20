First look at new Reformer Pilates studio in Newport

A new Pilates studio has opened in Newport.

The Reformer Studio opened on the Fife town’s High Street on Saturday.

The location is a third for Shona Lees and Lynsey Donald, who also run Pilates studios in Broughty Ferry and Perth.

Shona, 35, and Lynsey, 41, first went into business together in 2024 and quickly saw huge demand for their classes.

The pair now hope to build a new community in Newport after taking over the former Yoga on Tay premises.

The Reformer Studio opens in Newport

Shona told The Courier: “Our Broughty Ferry studio has gone from strength to strength, and our Perth studio, which only opened six weeks ago, has already had such a positive start.

“We really invest in our instructors, and we’re so confident in the incredible team we have in place, so that takes a lot of the stress away.

“We all love what we do and what we teach, and there’s nothing more rewarding than introducing this form of movement to a new community of clients.

“We’re especially excited for the people of Fife to experience it.”

Lynsey said: “We are most excited about building a new community. We feel we are more than a Pilates studio.

“We are lucky enough to have built relationships and friendships in Broughty Ferry, and we are beginning to see it happen in Perth.

“We are excited for this to hopefully happen in Newport.”

The Newport studio will be managed by physiotherapist Claire Jamieson alongside a team of instructors.

Shona and Lynsey, who both live in Broughty Ferry, hope to be able to keep up with the growing popularity of Reformer Pilates, a full-body workout using a resistance-based machine.

Shona said: “People can look forward to the joy of movement and the sense of community we create.

“So many of our clients – especially women – tell us they struggled to find a form of exercise they truly enjoyed until they came to one of our classes.

“Our studios are spaces you genuinely look forward to coming to.

“Pilates isn’t just a workout; it’s something that becomes part of your lifestyle.

“Beyond the enjoyment, there’s an endless list of physical and mental benefits that come with making Pilates a regular part of your routine, and that’s exactly what we hope to bring to Newport.

“We recently saw that there are now more Pilates studios in New York than there are Starbucks – the demand is incredible.

“I used to live in London and saw this boom happening there years ago, with new studios opening every month.

“It’s amazing to see that same momentum building here.”

The Newport opening comes weeks after the launch of a new Reformer Pilates studio in Dundee’s West End.