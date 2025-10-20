First look at new Reformer Pilates studio in Newport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look at new Reformer Pilates studio in Newport

Owners Shona Lees and Lynsey Donald already run venues in Broughty Ferry and Perth.

By Ellidh Aitken
Lynsey Donald (left) and Shona Lees have brought The Reformer Studio to Newport. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
A new Pilates studio has opened in Newport.

The Reformer Studio opened on the Fife town’s High Street on Saturday.

The location is a third for Shona Lees and Lynsey Donald, who also run Pilates studios in Broughty Ferry and Perth.

Shona, 35, and Lynsey, 41, first went into business together in 2024 and quickly saw huge demand for their classes.

The pair now hope to build a new community in Newport after taking over the former Yoga on Tay premises.

The Reformer Studio opens in Newport

Shona told The Courier: “Our Broughty Ferry studio has gone from strength to strength, and our Perth studio, which only opened six weeks ago, has already had such a positive start.

“We really invest in our instructors, and we’re so confident in the incredible team we have in place, so that takes a lot of the stress away.

“We all love what we do and what we teach, and there’s nothing more rewarding than introducing this form of movement to a new community of clients.

“We’re especially excited for the people of Fife to experience it.”

The Reformer Studio on Newport’s High Street. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Inside The Reformer Studio. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
The studio is a third for owners Shona Lees (left) and Lynsey Donald. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Lynsey said: “We are most excited about building a new community. We feel we are more than a Pilates studio.

“We are lucky enough to have built relationships and friendships in Broughty Ferry, and we are beginning to see it happen in Perth.

“We are excited for this to hopefully happen in Newport.”

The Newport studio will be managed by physiotherapist Claire Jamieson alongside a team of instructors.

Shona and Lynsey, who both live in Broughty Ferry, hope to be able to keep up with the growing popularity of Reformer Pilates, a full-body workout using a resistance-based machine.

Shona said: “People can look forward to the joy of movement and the sense of community we create.

The women want to build a Pilates community in Newport. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Shona Lees and Lynsey Donald, owners of The Reformer Studio. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“So many of our clients – especially women – tell us they struggled to find a form of exercise they truly enjoyed until they came to one of our classes.

“Our studios are spaces you genuinely look forward to coming to.

“Pilates isn’t just a workout; it’s something that becomes part of your lifestyle.

“Beyond the enjoyment, there’s an endless list of physical and mental benefits that come with making Pilates a regular part of your routine, and that’s exactly what we hope to bring to Newport.

“We recently saw that there are now more Pilates studios in New York than there are Starbucks – the demand is incredible.

“I used to live in London and saw this boom happening there years ago, with new studios opening every month.

“It’s amazing to see that same momentum building here.”

The Newport opening comes weeks after the launch of a new Reformer Pilates studio in Dundee’s West End.

