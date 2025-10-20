Man, 22, dies after crash on A92 in Angus

A 22-year-old man has died after a crash in Angus.

The man – the driver of a red Renault Clio – was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision on the A92 near Inverkeilor at 5.40pm on Sunday.

A passenger in the Renault, an 18-year-old woman, and a 66-year-old man who was driving a grey Nissan Juke, were taken to Ninewells Hospital.

The road, which was closed after the crash, reopened around 6am on Monday.

Police investigating fatal crash on A92

Sergeant Steve Livesey said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died at this difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us.

“We also ask anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2243 of Sunday October 19.