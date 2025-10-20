Youth, 17, arrested after police car ‘chase’ and crash in Kirriemuir

A 17-year-old youth has been arrested after an alleged police car chase ended in a crash in Kirriemuir.

The male allegedly failed to stop for police at Padanaram, between Forfar and Kirriemuir.

A pursuit took place, which came to an end in the Southmuir area of Kirriemuir, when the car collided with a stationary vehicle.

No one was hurt in the incident on Sunday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 17-year-old male youth was arrested and is the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal for alleged road traffic offences following an alleged fail to stop for police incident between Padanaram and Kirriemuir on Sunday.”