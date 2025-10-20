Locals thought a ‘large lorry had crashed’ as earthquake shakes homes across Perthshire and Stirlingshire

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake has shaken homes across Perthshire and Stirlingshire.

The tremor was felt in Aberfeldy, Pitlochry, Kenmore, Rannoch and Killin on Monday morning.

It was recorded at Pubil, near Loch Lyon, at 7.25am.

Locals who experienced the earthquake described vibrations and tremors through their homes.

One resident reported thinking “a large lorry had crashed”, while another said “the house shook and the windows rattled”.

‘Prolonged rumble’ felt in Tyndrum during earthquake

Residents in Tyndrum and Bridge of Orchy also reported a “prolonged rumble”.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) says the earthquake took place at a depth of 2.6km.

Davie Galloway, seismologist at the British Geological Survey, said: “On Monday 20 October at 08:25 BST (07:25 UTC), there was a magnitude 3.3 ML earthquake near Pubill, Perth and Kinross, Scotland.

“It was reported felt in Aberfeldy, Killin, Pitlochry, Tyndrum and several other places, mainly from within around 60 km of the epicentre.

“Reports described, ‘we thought a large lorry had crashed’, ‘loud rumbling noise’, ‘a prolonged low rumble’ and ‘the house shook and the windows rattled’.

“If you live in the area, even if you didn’t feel the event, please consider filling out our felt report, which helps us understand more about the event.”

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake is often felt, but only causes minor damage.

There are between 200 and 300 earthquakes recorded in the UK every year.

In June, residents in Comrie were awoken by a “big explosion” in the early hours after a small earthquake struck the area.

Locals also reported hearing a “mega loud washing-machine sound” as an earthquake shook Perthshire homes in April.