Town centre Forfar kirk on market with £150k price tag

St Margaret’s was previously at the centre of Church of Scotland redevelopment plans for a £1.6 million community centre.

By Graham Brown
St Margaret's Church in Forfar is on sale for offers over £150k. Image: Church of Scotland
A historic kirk in the heart of Forfar is on the market for £150,000.

St Margaret’s on West High Street has been put on sale by the Church of Scotland, three years after plans to knock it down and build a new community hub were approved.

But the project for the 19th-century building was never progressed.

Although the church is not listed, it sits within the town’s conservation area.

It is now being offered for sale through the Church of Scotland’s property department.

Interior of St Margert's Church in Forfar.
St Margaret’s dates back to the 1880s. It was originally built as a Free Church and was also known as Forfar West.

The impressive two-storey kirk faces onto West High Street. To the rear is the church hall.

In total, the buildings cover more than 11,500 sq ft.

St Margaret's Church Hall in Forfar.
The property schedule states: “The building could be used, without the necessity of obtaining change of use consent, as a crèche, day nursery, day centre, educational establishment, museum, art gallery or public library.

“It also has potential for a variety of other uses, such as a theatre, cinema or entertainment venue, retail space or community resource subject to obtaining appropriate consents.”

Forfar church redevelopment plans

St Margaret’s was the subject of redevelopment plans over many years.

In 2018, repair and refurbishment costs for the building were put at more than £1.5 million.

Plans to raze the church and replace it with a modern community hub were initially rejected by Angus Council.

But the kirk’s demolition was later approved and permission for the project renewed in 2022.

Plans for redevelopment of historic Forfar church.
It has not been progressed and offers over £150,000 are now being sought for the building.

St Margaret’s lies a stone’s throw from the former Forfar police HQ which is also now lying empty.

The 1960s building was closed suddenly by police chiefs in 2023 due to health and safety concerns.

A new town headquarters is due to open at William Wallace House on Orchardbank business park by the end of the year.

However, Police Scotland is yet to make a decision on the future of the West High Street premises.

