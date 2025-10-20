Dundee flight diverted after circling city due to fog

A Dundee flight has been diverted after circling the city due to fog.

The Loganair service, which goes from Heathrow to Orkney with a stop in Dundee, departed London at 10am on Monday.

However, on the approach to Dundee, the plane was unable to land due to heavy fog.

Data from Flightradar24 showed the flight circling the city several times before being diverted north to Aberdeen, where it landed just before noon.

Dundee flight unable to land due to lack of visibility caused by fog

One passenger told The Courier: “We couldn’t land because of the fog.

“They needed 800m to land, but only had 400m visibility.

“We circled for a bit to see if it cleared but it couldn’t, so we headed north.”

Several other flights are due to arrive or depart from the airport, including the return from Kirkwall on Monday afternoon, and another flight to and from Heathrow on Monday night.

The Courier has approached Dundee Airport and Loganair for comment.

It comes as drivers on the Tay Road Bridge have been warned about poor visibility due to the fog.