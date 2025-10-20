Devastating news for family as Dundee gran in coma in Croatia has brain damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Devastating news for family as Dundee gran in coma in Croatia has brain damage

Doctors have told the daughter of Gina Thomson, 66, that her mum has brain damage.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Dundee gran Gina Thomson, left, and friend Aileen Willard.
Gina Thomson, left, and friend Aileen Willard. Image: Aileen Willard

The family of a Dundee gran fighting for her life in hospital in Croatia have been given the devastating news that she has brain damage.

Gina Thomson’s daughter, Carolanne McGregor, said she was given the heartbreaking verdict on Friday.

It comes as Carolanne and her son, Sean Grady, 19, Gina’s only grandchild, desperately try to find a way to get their mum and gran home to Dundee.

Dundee’s Gina taken unwell on flight home from Turkey holiday

Gina, 66, a retired carer from Coldside, had been on holiday in Turkey with friends when she became unresponsive on the way home on September 9.

The flight was diverted to Croatia, where Gina spent weeks in hospital.

Carolanne, 45, from Menzieshill said her mum has now been transferred to a hospice while they raise money to bring Gina home.

Carolanne said: “Sean and I were given the dreadful news on Friday.

“I call the hospital every day and the nurses give me an update on mum’s medical situation.

“She remains in a coma and they have now told me she has suffered brain damage as a result of being unconscious for around 45 minutes on the flight while people tried to bring her round with CPR.”

Gina remains totally unresponsive in a coma

Carolanne said that her mum has been moved from hospital to a hospice in Zagreb.

She added: “I know mum can’t hear me as she is totally unresponsive in a medically induced coma but the nurses hold the phone to her ear and I talk to her.

“I am so worried about what is happening. The news on Friday was the worst ever.

“The British Embassy have been helpful but it seems I need to try to raise enough money to get mum home – either by an airlift medical evacuation or overland in an ambulance.

Gina in the front with her daughter, Carolanne, in the middle behind her. Also in the picture, taken in 2004, is Gina’s sister, Marina, left, and her other daughter Stacey, to the right. Both have since died. Image: Carolanne McGregor

“I have been trying to find out if mum had holiday insurance – she has had it every other time she has gone away so I find it hard to believe she doesn’t have any this time.

“I am in touch with people, including her bank, to try to find out.

“In the meantime, family and friends are raising money to cover every eventuality – at least if there is money raised we know we have something towards bringing her home.

“At the moment I honestly don’t know what’s going to happen.

“I just really want my mum home and then we can figure out what happens next.”

Dundee gran Gina Thomson.
Gina Thomson fell ill on a flight home from Turkey. Image: Aileen Willard

Carolann said that the fundraising total currently sits at just under £7,000 but she has been quoted between £25,000 and £30,000 to bring her mum home.

She said: “I have been in touch with a company about getting mum home but nothing has been put in place yet.”

