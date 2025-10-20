Devastating news for family as Dundee gran in coma in Croatia has brain damage

The family of a Dundee gran fighting for her life in hospital in Croatia have been given the devastating news that she has brain damage.

Gina Thomson’s daughter, Carolanne McGregor, said she was given the heartbreaking verdict on Friday.

It comes as Carolanne and her son, Sean Grady, 19, Gina’s only grandchild, desperately try to find a way to get their mum and gran home to Dundee.

Dundee’s Gina taken unwell on flight home from Turkey holiday

Gina, 66, a retired carer from Coldside, had been on holiday in Turkey with friends when she became unresponsive on the way home on September 9.

The flight was diverted to Croatia, where Gina spent weeks in hospital.

Carolanne, 45, from Menzieshill said her mum has now been transferred to a hospice while they raise money to bring Gina home.

Carolanne said: “Sean and I were given the dreadful news on Friday.

“I call the hospital every day and the nurses give me an update on mum’s medical situation.

“She remains in a coma and they have now told me she has suffered brain damage as a result of being unconscious for around 45 minutes on the flight while people tried to bring her round with CPR.”

Gina remains totally unresponsive in a coma

Carolanne said that her mum has been moved from hospital to a hospice in Zagreb.

She added: “I know mum can’t hear me as she is totally unresponsive in a medically induced coma but the nurses hold the phone to her ear and I talk to her.

“I am so worried about what is happening. The news on Friday was the worst ever.

“The British Embassy have been helpful but it seems I need to try to raise enough money to get mum home – either by an airlift medical evacuation or overland in an ambulance.

“I have been trying to find out if mum had holiday insurance – she has had it every other time she has gone away so I find it hard to believe she doesn’t have any this time.

“I am in touch with people, including her bank, to try to find out.

“In the meantime, family and friends are raising money to cover every eventuality – at least if there is money raised we know we have something towards bringing her home.

“At the moment I honestly don’t know what’s going to happen.

“I just really want my mum home and then we can figure out what happens next.”

Carolann said that the fundraising total currently sits at just under £7,000 but she has been quoted between £25,000 and £30,000 to bring her mum home.

She said: “I have been in touch with a company about getting mum home but nothing has been put in place yet.”