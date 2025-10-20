Huge scaffold erected to stop Dundee ‘bulge’ building from collapsing

A huge scaffold has been erected to stop a building in Dundee from collapsing.

A section of Old Hawkhill has been shut since a bulge appeared in the side of a building earlier this month.

The Tinsmith pub, located below, was forced to close until further notice, and dozens of residents were left seeking alternative accommodation after being evacuated.

A huge supporting scaffold has now been built outside the building, extending the width of the road.

It spans the length of The Tinsmith pub, from the corner of Westport Properties to the end of the tenement.

The road and footpath are both closed, with an alternative route through Dundee University’s campus or via Hawkhill and onto Nethergate and South Tay Street.

Nearby businesses have raised concerns about the huge scaffolding and subsequent road closure.

Land O’Spex, run by Richard Cook, posted on Facebook: “We are a community of around 20 independent shops, pubs, restaurants and services.

“We are all suffering badly from the road closure, especially with the unique one-way system.

“We’ve seen lots of pedestrians, some senior citizens with mobility issues trying to circumnavigate the pathways, which are more completely blocked.”

The Courier has contacted Dundee City Council for an update.

A spokesperson previously said: “Following reports received by the council on Thursday, building standards officers and city engineers began an inspection of the property in Hawkhill.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was requested to assist initially.

“Based on early assessments, it was decided for safety reasons that the flats should be evacuated, and the council has been liaising with the private landlords who own the flats.

“Operators of The Tinsmith have also been asked to keep the bar closed in the meantime.

“In the interests of public safety, under the Building (Scotland) Act, the council has appointed emergency contractors and road closures have been put in place.

“Investigations are continuing and council officers are estimating the extent of remedial works that may be necessary.”