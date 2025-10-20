Huge scaffold erected to stop Dundee ‘bulge’ building from collapsing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huge scaffold erected to stop Dundee ‘bulge’ building from collapsing

A section of Old Hawkhill, near Dundee University, is shut.

By Ellidh Aitken
Huge scaffolding built outside the building housing The Tinsmith pub in Dundee.
The huge scaffolding has been built outside the building housing The Tinsmith pub. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A huge scaffold has been erected to stop a building in Dundee from collapsing.

A section of Old Hawkhill has been shut since a bulge appeared in the side of a building earlier this month.

The Tinsmith pub, located below, was forced to close until further notice, and dozens of residents were left seeking alternative accommodation after being evacuated.

A huge supporting scaffold has now been built outside the building, extending the width of the road.

The scaffolding at Old Hawkhill. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

It spans the length of The Tinsmith pub, from the corner of Westport Properties to the end of the tenement.

The road and footpath are both closed, with an alternative route through Dundee University’s campus or via Hawkhill and onto Nethergate and South Tay Street.

Nearby businesses have raised concerns about the huge scaffolding and subsequent road closure.

Land O’Spex, run by Richard Cook, posted on Facebook: “We are a community of around 20 independent shops, pubs, restaurants and services.

“We are all suffering badly from the road closure, especially with the unique one-way system.

“We’ve seen lots of pedestrians, some senior citizens with mobility issues trying to circumnavigate the pathways, which are more completely blocked.”

A section of Old Hawkhill is shut. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

The Courier has contacted Dundee City Council for an update.

A spokesperson previously said: “Following reports received by the council on Thursday, building standards officers and city engineers began an inspection of the property in Hawkhill.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was requested to assist initially.

“Based on early assessments, it was decided for safety reasons that the flats should be evacuated, and the council has been liaising with the private landlords who own the flats.

“Operators of The Tinsmith have also been asked to keep the bar closed in the meantime.

“In the interests of public safety, under the Building (Scotland) Act, the council has appointed emergency contractors and road closures have been put in place.

“Investigations are continuing and council officers are estimating the extent of remedial works that may be necessary.”

