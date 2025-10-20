Man, 44, charged over alleged rape of staff member at Fife GP practice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Man, 44, charged over alleged rape of staff member at Fife GP practice

The man is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

By Andrew Robson
Police officer stock image.
The incident was reported to police in May. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A 44-year-old man has been charged over the alleged rape of an NHS Fife staff member at a GP practice.

Police received a report of the incident at a medical practice in Fife on May 26 2025.

The practice cannot be named for legal reasons.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.10pm on May 26 2025 we received a report of a serious sexual assault at a premises in Fife.

“A 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.”

A spokesperson for NHS Fife confirmed the incident concered a member of staff.

The health board added: “NHS Fife was made aware of an alleged sexual assault against a member of staff employed by a local medical practice.

“The health board is unable to comment further at this stage as the matter is subject to an ongoing investigation by Police Scotland.”

More from News

Huge scaffolding built outside the building housing The Tinsmith pub in Dundee.
Huge scaffold erected to stop Dundee 'bulge' building from collapsing
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — WhatsApp, an axe and some foolishness
Tandy Swinton
Jury retires to decide fate of woman accused of murdering Dundee pensioner
The closed Pizza Hut restaurant at the Kingsway Retail Park.
Dundee Pizza Hut shuts with immediate effect as chain enters administration
Two University of St Andrews students wearing skeleton-style face paint and covered in foam smile and point at the camera during the annual Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn.
Best 29 pictures of St Andrews students in wild Raisin Monday foam fight at…
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Petition demanding U-turn on Dundee neonatal ICU downgrade tops 21,000 supporters
Dundee gran Gina Thomson, left, and friend Aileen Willard.
Devastating news for family as Dundee gran in coma in Croatia has brain damage
St Margaret's Church in Forfar is on sale for offers over £150k. Image: Church of Scotland
Town centre Forfar kirk on market with £150k price tag
Lynsey Donald (left) and Shona Lees have brought The Reformer Studio to Newport. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
First look at new Reformer Pilates studio in Newport
A map showing a plane circling Dundee several times due to poor visibility.
Dundee flight diverted after circling city due to fog