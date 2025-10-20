Man, 44, charged over alleged rape of staff member at Fife GP practice

A 44-year-old man has been charged over the alleged rape of an NHS Fife staff member at a GP practice.

Police received a report of the incident at a medical practice in Fife on May 26 2025.

The practice cannot be named for legal reasons.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.10pm on May 26 2025 we received a report of a serious sexual assault at a premises in Fife.

“A 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.”

A spokesperson for NHS Fife confirmed the incident concered a member of staff.

The health board added: “NHS Fife was made aware of an alleged sexual assault against a member of staff employed by a local medical practice.

“The health board is unable to comment further at this stage as the matter is subject to an ongoing investigation by Police Scotland.”