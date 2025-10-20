News Man, 44, charged over alleged rape of staff member at Fife GP practice The man is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. By Andrew Robson October 20 2025, 4:29pm October 20 2025, 4:29pm Share Man, 44, charged over alleged rape of staff member at Fife GP practice Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5355586/man-charged-rape-fife-gp-practice/ Copy Link The incident was reported to police in May. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson A 44-year-old man has been charged over the alleged rape of an NHS Fife staff member at a GP practice. Police received a report of the incident at a medical practice in Fife on May 26 2025. The practice cannot be named for legal reasons. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.10pm on May 26 2025 we received a report of a serious sexual assault at a premises in Fife. “A 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.” A spokesperson for NHS Fife confirmed the incident concered a member of staff. The health board added: “NHS Fife was made aware of an alleged sexual assault against a member of staff employed by a local medical practice. “The health board is unable to comment further at this stage as the matter is subject to an ongoing investigation by Police Scotland.”