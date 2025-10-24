Carnoustie man says council can ‘do what they want’ with seized Airbnb caravan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Carnoustie man says council can ‘do what they want’ with seized Airbnb caravan

Angus Council took direct action this summer to tow away the 36-foot static caravan from outside Tony Lindsay’s house after a two-year planning saga.

By Graham Brown
Tony Lindsay's static caravan was removed from outside his Carnoustie home in June. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Tony Lindsay's static caravan was removed from outside his Carnoustie home in June. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Carnoustie man whose Airbnb caravan was towed away in a long-running planning row says Angus Council can “do what they want” with the holiday home.

In June, Tony Lindsay finally lost a battle with authorities over the three-bed static in his Ireland Street garden.

The 36-foot caravan was removed on a transporter after the council took direct action in the case.

Mr Lindsay failed in an attempt to block contractors from getting access to it.

It followed almost two years of wrangling to use the caravan as a holiday let or family accommodation.

Council has not billed owner for caravan’s removal

Mr Lindsay has now revealed he is yet to be billed for the cost of removing the caravan.

It is being kept in a council yard in Forfar.

He said he has also not been asked to pay storage costs.

Carnoustie caravan planning row.
Mr Lindsay tried to block the caravan in with his car to prevent its removal. Image: Supplied

But Mr Lindsay has no intention of asking for the caravan back.

“They can do what they want with it to be honest,” he said.

“I’ve got personal belongings in the caravan.

“The council said they would be flexible for me to get the stuff that was in it.

“But I’ve not received a reply about accessing the caravan.”

Rail line closure after Carnoustie caravan incident

The planning saga included an incident in May which led to the closure of the main east coast rail line for several hours.

The railway line runs directly past Mr Lindsay’s home.

He knocked a wall down while trying to manoeuvre the caravan in his garden.

Concrete blocks fell onto the railway, leading to services between Dundee and Aberdeen being suspended.

British Transport Police later said there would be no criminal investigation into the matter.

Wall collapse on rail line at Carnoustie.
Police and Network Rail engineers at the scene of the wall collapse. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Mr Lindsay subsequently apologised for “jumping the gun” by trying to take the caravan off the street and back into his garden without planning permission.

He previously advertised it on Airbnb as a holiday let.

It was then used by family members.

But the caravan attracted a flood of objections from neighbours from the outset.

In 2024, the Scottish Government upheld an enforcement notice issued by Angus Council requiring its removal.

Less than a fortnight after it was towed away, the council rejected another planning application to bring the caravan back on site.

Its owner said he planned to strip the bedrooms out of it and use it as a family snug.

A council spokesperson said: “We won’t comment in detail on our ongoing engagement with any private individual.

“But in general terms we would seek to recover any costs accrued by the council once matters had reached their conclusion.”

More from News

Faith and Layla Hibbins will fight at the upcoming Scottish Wrestling Entertainment show. Image: Supplied
Dundee twin sisters set to make wrestling show debut aged just 14
Balgowan Avenue, Dundee
Police issue statement over claims man tried to abduct girl in Dundee
Stirling, Scotland - July 18, 2011: university sign; Shutterstock ID 1250709628; purchase_order: ; job:
EXCLUSIVE: Stirling University staff braced for 'immediate' job cuts as email warns of 'difficult…
Riot police in Kirkton on Halloween night 2023.
Police reveal Dundee Halloween and Bonfire Night plans as force commits 'more resource than…
7
Alyth shopkeeper Margaret Ferguson has been named High Street Hero
Alyth shopkeeper, 85, named High Street Hero after 53 years in business
The A92 westbound at Chapel, Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps
Driver issued fine after four-vehicle crash on A92 near Kirkcaldy
Murraygate, Dundee
One in five Dundee city centre units lie empty as new figures reveal increase
12
The green transport hub would be located on vacant ground between Angus House and the A90. Image: Graham and Sibbald
£6m Angus green transport hub back on track as new Forfar site revealed
Dundee fire engine sent to Palestine
Dundee fire engine sent to Palestine may be returned after being seized by Israel
4
Simon Buck
Shamed prison dog handler refused to apologise for sex assault at HMP Perth

Conversation