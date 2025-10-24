Carnoustie man says council can ‘do what they want’ with seized Airbnb caravan

A Carnoustie man whose Airbnb caravan was towed away in a long-running planning row says Angus Council can “do what they want” with the holiday home.

In June, Tony Lindsay finally lost a battle with authorities over the three-bed static in his Ireland Street garden.

The 36-foot caravan was removed on a transporter after the council took direct action in the case.

Mr Lindsay failed in an attempt to block contractors from getting access to it.

It followed almost two years of wrangling to use the caravan as a holiday let or family accommodation.

Council has not billed owner for caravan’s removal

Mr Lindsay has now revealed he is yet to be billed for the cost of removing the caravan.

It is being kept in a council yard in Forfar.

He said he has also not been asked to pay storage costs.

But Mr Lindsay has no intention of asking for the caravan back.

“They can do what they want with it to be honest,” he said.

“I’ve got personal belongings in the caravan.

“The council said they would be flexible for me to get the stuff that was in it.

“But I’ve not received a reply about accessing the caravan.”

Rail line closure after Carnoustie caravan incident

The planning saga included an incident in May which led to the closure of the main east coast rail line for several hours.

The railway line runs directly past Mr Lindsay’s home.

He knocked a wall down while trying to manoeuvre the caravan in his garden.

Concrete blocks fell onto the railway, leading to services between Dundee and Aberdeen being suspended.

British Transport Police later said there would be no criminal investigation into the matter.

Mr Lindsay subsequently apologised for “jumping the gun” by trying to take the caravan off the street and back into his garden without planning permission.

He previously advertised it on Airbnb as a holiday let.

It was then used by family members.

But the caravan attracted a flood of objections from neighbours from the outset.

In 2024, the Scottish Government upheld an enforcement notice issued by Angus Council requiring its removal.

Less than a fortnight after it was towed away, the council rejected another planning application to bring the caravan back on site.

Its owner said he planned to strip the bedrooms out of it and use it as a family snug.

A council spokesperson said: “We won’t comment in detail on our ongoing engagement with any private individual.

“But in general terms we would seek to recover any costs accrued by the council once matters had reached their conclusion.”