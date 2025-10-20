Second earthquake rocks Perthshire and Stirlingshire less than 12 hours after first tremor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Second earthquake rocks Perthshire and Stirlingshire less than 12 hours after first tremor

An even bigger 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook homes across the region on Monday night.

By Andrew Robson
Locals in Killin felt the 3.7-magnitude earthquake on Monday evening.
Locals in Killin felt the 3.7-magnitude earthquake on Monday evening. Image: Google Street View

A second earthquake has rocked parts of Perthshire and Stirlingshire in less than 12 hours.

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded at Pubil, near Loch Lyon at 5.06pm on Monday.

The latest rumble was felt across Perthshire, Stirlingshire and Fife, including in parts of Perth, Kinross and Cupar.

Reports suggest the tremor was also felt in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Stonehaven.

Residents experienced “some swaying”, with one saying it felt like “an underground subway went under my house”.

Series of earthquakes felt across Perthshire and Stirlingshire

It comes hours after an earthquake shook homes in Aberfeldy, Pitlochry, Kenmore, Rannoch and Killin on Monday morning.

The 3.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 7.25am.

According to the  British Geological Survey (BGS), there has been a series of tremors recorded at Pubil throughout the day.

A 2.7-magnitude earthquake was also recorded at 4.29pm.

A further six tremors tremmors ranging from 0.8 to 1.4 magnitude have been recorded.

