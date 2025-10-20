Second earthquake rocks Perthshire and Stirlingshire less than 12 hours after first tremor

A second earthquake has rocked parts of Perthshire and Stirlingshire in less than 12 hours.

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded at Pubil, near Loch Lyon at 5.06pm on Monday.

The latest rumble was felt across Perthshire, Stirlingshire and Fife, including in parts of Perth, Kinross and Cupar.

Reports suggest the tremor was also felt in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Stonehaven.

Residents experienced “some swaying”, with one saying it felt like “an underground subway went under my house”.

Series of earthquakes felt across Perthshire and Stirlingshire

It comes hours after an earthquake shook homes in Aberfeldy, Pitlochry, Kenmore, Rannoch and Killin on Monday morning.

The 3.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 7.25am.

According to the British Geological Survey (BGS), there has been a series of tremors recorded at Pubil throughout the day.

A 2.7-magnitude earthquake was also recorded at 4.29pm.

A further six tremors tremmors ranging from 0.8 to 1.4 magnitude have been recorded.