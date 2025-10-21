Monifieth adult star ‘stranded in Japan’ after passport stolen in ‘robbery’

A Monifieth adult star says he is stranded in Japan after claims he had his passport stolen during a robbery.

Marc McAulay, 33, says he also had his bank cards taken during the incident while on holiday.

The former RAF gunner, who now lives in Edinburgh, says he is facing a “total nightmare” as he tries to find a way to secure an emergency passport that will allow him to return home.

Marc, an award-winning adult film actor, said: “I arrived in Japan last Thursday on holiday on my own – I love Japan and have been here five times now.

“However, on Saturday, I was in Shinjuku, which is a common tourist area, when two British guys spoke to me and distracted me.

“They then robbed me of my bag, which contained my wallet, bank cards, passport, an expensive watch and a silver bracelet.

‘It’s an absolute nightmare’

“Fortunately, my phone was in my pocket, but my power bank and phone charger were in the bag.

“The bank cards have since been used, but fortunately, my bank realised something was dodgy and cancelled them.

“However, the bigger issue is the loss of my passport.”

Marc says he has contacted police, but language is proving to be a barrier.

He said: “I can speak a little Japanese now, but not enough to explain everything, and they don’t speak much English.”

Marc has also been in touch with the British Embassy, which has been looking into securing him an emergency passport.

However, he says there have been issues with submitting the right type of photo to be used on his new documents.

He said: “Until I can get this passport photo thing sorted, I’m basically stranded.

“I finally managed to speak to someone at the embassy on the phone, but I haven’t had a lot of help or information from them – just the online application for the passport.

“It’s an absolute nightmare, a really bad situation to be in.”

Marc – who is studying to be a heating engineer at college in Dunfermline – added: “This was meant to be a nice, relaxing break – it’s turned out to be anything but.”

A Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We provided support to a British man in Japan.”

In 2021, Marc won a Grabby Award – the gay porn industry’s ‘Oscars’ – after being nominated in nine categories.